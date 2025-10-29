How to Watch: Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Iowa High School Football Playoffs
An intriguing matchup in the Class 5A Iowa high school football playoffs will take place this Friday night, and CISNtv will live stream it via YouTube.
Four-time defending 5A state champion Southeast Polk takes on Ankeny in a Round of 16 showdown beginning at 7 p.m. The live broadcast on the CISNtv YouTube channel will begin at 6:45 p.m. CST.
The Rams are in a similar situation as last year when they entered the postseason outside of the top seeds but made a decisive run through the field, retaining hold as the only program to win the 5A state title since it was created.
Leading the way for Southeast Polk (5-4) is Stanley Cooper, as the junior has become the offensive focal point, rushing 122 times for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns. Boston Bailey has over 600 yards passing and Teague Cantrall has caught five TD passes.
Ankeny Riding High Entering Postseason Play
On the opposite side of the field is Daniel Larmie and the Hawks, who are 7-2 and have won three straight, including a 34-26 victory over Valley. Laramie has 1,264 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns, adding nearly 200 more yards from quarterback Kael Roush.
Roush, a senior, has completed 121 of 188 for 1,517 yards and 16 scores, rushing for another 212 and three touchdowns. Andrew Brandhorst is his favorite target, hauling in 41 passes for 566 yards and nine touchdowns.
These two teams did not play each other in 2025, as Southeast Polk won the last meeting in 2024, 21-13. The Rams have won three in a row and four of five in the series, as Ankeny leads since 2008, 13-5.
Awaiting the winner between Southeast Polk and Ankeny will be either Waukee or Iowa City Liberty in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny in Iowa High School Football Playoffs
- Live Stream: Watch on CISNtv YouTube
The 5A Iowa high school football playoff game between Southeast Polk and Ankeny will air live on CISNtv via YouTube. There is no charge to access the game.
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Start Time
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Time: 7 p.m. CST