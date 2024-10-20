High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/20/2024)

Golden Bears remain atop poll as Belle Plaine enters

Remsen St. Mary's team celebrate with the trophy after winning the eight-man playoff finals Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Hawks defeated the Warriors, 38-16.
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 21:

1. Bishop Garrigan (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

The defending state champs pushed their win streak to 20 with a 62-0 victory at Harris-Lake Park.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

Absolutely no letdown by the Hawks, who took care of West Harrison/Whiting, 67-0, a week after knocking off Woodbine. 

3. Don Bosco (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Dons finished things off with a second straight shutout, holding their sixth opponent this year to a touchdown or less.

4. Audubon (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

Are the Wheelers healthy? They have been playing with a less than full deck the past few weeks while managing to remain unbeaten. 

5. Lenox (8-0)

Previous rank: 6

It has been smooth sailing for the Tigers this year, who finished off the regular season with a 60-28 thumping of Lamoni. 

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)

Previous rank: 7

Ed-Co enters the postseason having bested five teams with winning records while averaging over 61 points a night. They have had one game decided by fewer than 28 points.

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Rebels won three of four games this season against teams with records above .500, averaging over 57 points per contest.

8. Belle Plaine (7-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

When you take down an unbeaten, people notice. The Plainsmen did just that last week vs. Iowa Valley, earning the district title in the process.

