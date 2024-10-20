Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 21:
1. Bishop Garrigan (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
The defending state champs pushed their win streak to 20 with a 62-0 victory at Harris-Lake Park.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Absolutely no letdown by the Hawks, who took care of West Harrison/Whiting, 67-0, a week after knocking off Woodbine.
3. Don Bosco (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Dons finished things off with a second straight shutout, holding their sixth opponent this year to a touchdown or less.
4. Audubon (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Are the Wheelers healthy? They have been playing with a less than full deck the past few weeks while managing to remain unbeaten.
5. Lenox (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
It has been smooth sailing for the Tigers this year, who finished off the regular season with a 60-28 thumping of Lamoni.
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Ed-Co enters the postseason having bested five teams with winning records while averaging over 61 points a night. They have had one game decided by fewer than 28 points.
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Rebels won three of four games this season against teams with records above .500, averaging over 57 points per contest.
8. Belle Plaine (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
When you take down an unbeaten, people notice. The Plainsmen did just that last week vs. Iowa Valley, earning the district title in the process.