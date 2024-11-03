Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/2/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 4:
1. Bishop Garrigan (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Make it 22 in a row for the defending champs, as the Golden Bears had no trouble with Riceville.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Hawks held their third consecutive opponent under eight points, topping CAM, 42-6.
3. Don Bosco (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
WACO was no match for the Dons, as they racked up a 48-7 triumph.
4. Audubon (10-0)
While some might have given the edge to Woodbine coming in, the Wheelers had second thoughts, earning a spot in the quarters with a 42-18 victory.
5. Lenox (8-0)
Previous rank: 5
Nobody has been able to hang with the Tigers this year, including Ar-We-Va, who fell, 41-6.
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Pryce Rochford remains unstoppable, as Janesville found out in a 70-48 win for the Vikings.
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Rebels won for the ninth straight time, slowing down Iowa Valley in earning a 57-32 victory.
8. Montezuma (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Don’t count the Braves out just yet after eliminating Bedford, 32-28.