High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/2/2024)

Bishop Garrigan, Remsen St. Mary’s among those advancing to the state quarterfinals

Dana Becker

The Bishop Garrigan football team advanced to the 8-Man quarterfinals with an easy win at home this past Friday night.
The Bishop Garrigan football team advanced to the 8-Man quarterfinals with an easy win at home this past Friday night. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 4:

1. Bishop Garrigan (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

Make it 22 in a row for the defending champs, as the Golden Bears had no trouble with Riceville.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Hawks held their third consecutive opponent under eight points, topping CAM, 42-6.

3. Don Bosco (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

WACO was no match for the Dons, as they racked up a 48-7 triumph.

4. Audubon (10-0)

While some might have given the edge to Woodbine coming in, the Wheelers had second thoughts, earning a spot in the quarters with a 42-18 victory.

5. Lenox (8-0)

Previous rank: 5

Nobody has been able to hang with the Tigers this year, including Ar-We-Va, who fell, 41-6.

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-0)

Previous rank: 6

Pryce Rochford remains unstoppable, as Janesville found out in a 70-48 win for the Vikings.

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Rebels won for the ninth straight time, slowing down Iowa Valley in earning a 57-32 victory.

8. Montezuma (10-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Don’t count the Braves out just yet after eliminating Bedford, 32-28.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa