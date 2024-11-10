Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/9/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 11:
1. Bishop Garrigan (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The reigning champions extended their win streak to 23 with an easy 51-36 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg, rushing for nearly 400 yards on the night.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Hawks will get their shot at redemption against Bishop Garrigan in the semifinals. The Golden Bears knocked Remsen St. Mary’s out last season in round two.
3. Lenox (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
A blistering 35-point first half led the Tigers to the UNI-Dome, as Gabe Funk accounted for six touchdowns vs. Montezuma.
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Rebels went the distance - and more - with Don Bosco, prevailing, 34-33, in a thriller.
5. Don Bosco (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
It was a disappointing ending for the Dons, as they fell to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
6. Audubon (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Wheelers were no match for Remsen St. Mary’s at less than full strength, seeing their season come to an end.
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
Not even Pryce Rochford could trouble the Bishop Garrigan defense, as the defending state champs knocked the Vikings from the postseason.
8. Montezuma (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Braves will be a team to watch next year with star quarterback Brady Boulton entering his senior season.