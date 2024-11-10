High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/9/2024)

Final four set with defending champ Bishop Garrigan, Remsen St. Mary’s, Lenox and Gladbrook-Reinbeck in field

Dana Becker

Bishop Garrigan and quarterback Tate Foertsch will return to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls this week to defend the 8-Man title won last fall.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 11:

1. Bishop Garrigan (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

The reigning champions extended their win streak to 23 with an easy 51-36 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg, rushing for nearly 400 yards on the night.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Hawks will get their shot at redemption against Bishop Garrigan in the semifinals. The Golden Bears knocked Remsen St. Mary’s out last season in round two.

3. Lenox (11-0)

Previous rank: 5

A blistering 35-point first half led the Tigers to the UNI-Dome, as Gabe Funk accounted for six touchdowns vs. Montezuma.

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Rebels went the distance - and more - with Don Bosco, prevailing, 34-33, in a thriller.

5. Don Bosco (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

It was a disappointing ending for the Dons, as they fell to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

6. Audubon (10-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Wheelers were no match for Remsen St. Mary’s at less than full strength, seeing their season come to an end.

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

Not even Pryce Rochford could trouble the Bishop Garrigan defense, as the defending state champs knocked the Vikings from the postseason.

8. Montezuma (10-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Braves will be a team to watch next year with star quarterback Brady Boulton entering his senior season.

