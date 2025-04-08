Iowa City Liberty football: 2025 schedule released for Scott Chandler, Lightning
In a short amount of time, the Iowa City Liberty football program has become an elite one within the state of Iowa.
After a successful run in Class 4A, the Lightning made the move up to 5A and have continued to see great results.
Earlier this week, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released schedules for all teams for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Last fall, Iowa City Liberty reached the state semifinals after wins over perennial powers Waukee and Ankeny. They had a chance to reach the finals before falling to eventual four-time state champion Southeast Polk in a thriller, 38-35.
The Lightning first fielded a team in 2018, going 3-6. They followed with a 7-3 campaign the next year before winning five games the next two seasons. In 2022, they went 9-2 in 4A, reaching the state quarterfinals.
Iowa City Liberty made the move to 5A in 2023, finishing 4-5 overall with back-to-back wins by a combined score of 100-0 over Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The 2024 team earned the most wins in program history, finishing 10-2 behind junior quarterback Reece Rettig, who enters his final season as one of the top players in the state.
Rettig threw for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 253 attempts. He also ran for 482 yards and six scores.
Leading receivers Dallas Miller and Sutton Koller have moved on, with Logan Laubenthal, Landon Bell and a handful of others expected to fill the void.
Laubenthal, Keshawn Wyldon, Pryor Reiners, Bell, Jackson Williams, Quayshon Harrington-Johnson and Adrian Clerry are key returning players on defense.
Iowa City Liberty will open the 2025 season at home vs. Cedar Falls before a rematch with Southeast Polk on the road. They also face Linn-Mar, Johnston, Iowa City West, Davenport Central, Pleasant Valley, Iowa City High and Muscatine.
The Lightning are coached by Scott Chandler, a former University of Iowa standout who spent nine seasons in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
Chandler was the offensive coordinator at Liberty for three seasons before taking over as head coach last year.
2025 IOWA CITY LIBERTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 Cedar Falls
Sept. 5 at Southeast Polk
Sept. 12 Linn-Mar
Sept. 19 at Johnston
Sept. 26 at Iowa City West
Oct. 3 Davenport Central
Oct. 10 at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 17 Iowa City High
Oct. 24 Muscatine