Iowa City Regina Volleyball Standout Makes College Decision
Addie Bollier commits to NCAA Division I Samford
Ahead of her junior year, Addie Bollier decided to make a big decision.
Bollier, a member of the Class of 2027, announced on social media that she has committed to NCAA Division I Samford University to play volleyball.
“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my D1 commitment to Samford University to further continue my academic and volleyball career,” Bollier posted on social media.
The Iowa City Regina High School standout recorded 683 digs last year in helping the Regals reach the Class 2A state tournament. That total placed her second in the state, as she also had 37 aces.
Bollier, who stands 5-foot-5, has over 1,000 digs in her two-year playing career.
Iowa City Regina is ranked fourth to start the Iowa high school volleyball season.
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published