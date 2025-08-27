High School

Iowa City Regina Volleyball Standout Makes College Decision

Addie Bollier commits to NCAA Division I Samford

Dana Becker

Addie Bollier, a junior at Iowa City Regina, committed to play volleyball at Samford University.
Addie Bollier, a junior at Iowa City Regina, committed to play volleyball at Samford University.

Ahead of her junior year, Addie Bollier decided to make a big decision.

Bollier, a member of the Class of 2027, announced on social media that she has committed to NCAA Division I Samford University to play volleyball.

“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my D1 commitment to Samford University to further continue my academic and volleyball career,” Bollier posted on social media.

The Iowa City Regina High School standout recorded 683 digs last year in helping the Regals reach the Class 2A state tournament. That total placed her second in the state, as she also had 37 aces.

Bollier, who stands 5-foot-5, has over 1,000 digs in her two-year playing career. 

Iowa City Regina is ranked fourth to start the Iowa high school volleyball season.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

