Iowa football preps make it official on National Signing Day

Bobby Bacon made his decision official Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Several more Iowa high school football standouts committed to their next schools on Wednesday during national signing day around the United States. 

Back in December during the first official signing day, a handful of the top players from the state made it official. 

Here are some of the top players who committed on Wednesday:

Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake

With his brother headed off Iowa State, Stecker will make the move to Iowa City and join the Hawkeyes. Stecker caught 59 passes for 1,223 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jozef Reisz, Harlan

Reisz, a tight end, caught 50 passes last year for over 1,000 yards. He will bring excellent size to the FCS level, checking in at 6-3 and weighing 220 pounds. 

Parker Sutherland, Iowa City High

Sutherland will join the new coaching staff at Northern Iowa after catching 31 passes for 439 yards with seven touchdowns.

Bobby Bacon, Iowa City High

As expected, Bacon officially signed with Pittsburgh State. He threw for 2,100 yards with 18 touchdowns this past year.

Eddie Johnson, Solon

Johnson will take his talents to Quincy University after a standout prep career with the Spartans. He is projected to play linebacker after recording 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while rushing for 1,257 yards and catching 20 passes for 305 with 21 combined TDs.

Louden Grimsley, Sioux City East

The 6-1 Grimsley will take his talents just a few miles down the road to Council Bluffs, joining one of the top junior college programs in the country at Iowa Western. He caught 45 passes for 676 yards last year. 

Jacob Doyle, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Doyle will join the Air Force Academy in the fall after rushing for almost 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns this past year for the Cougars. 

