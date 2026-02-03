Iowa Girls High School State Bowling Fields Set
The Iowa girls high school state bowling tournament fields in all three classifications are set, as regional action took place Monday around the state.
State bowling is scheduled for February 10-12, with individual and team tournaments taking place from the Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dubuque Senior With Top Team Score In 3A
Advancing as team qualifiers in Class 3A were Dubuque Senior, Ottumwa, Dubuque Hempstead, Bettendorf, Des Moines Lincoln, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waterloo West and Waukee.
Dubuque Senior had the highest team score with a 3,019, as bowler Alexys Hirsch had the highest individual score at 658.
Clinton Tops Qualifiers For 2A Field
In 2A, Clinton, Decorah, Le Mars, Newton, Mason City, Denison-Schleswig, Keokuk and Lewis Central all advanced, as Clinton had the highest team score at 2,990. Decorah’s Karlie Einck was the top bowler with a 718 series.
Highest 1A Qualifier Is Davis County
Davis County was the top 1A team qualifier with a 2,732 series, finishing just ahead of Louisa-Muscatine with a 2,707. Clarinda, Camanche, Maquoketa, Clarke, Charles City and West Delaware round out the field.
Olivia Steines of Camanche had the highest individual game total with a 680.
Clarke’s qualification was extra special, as the team and community lost the bowling alley in town recently. Equipment for the team was stored at the lanes and destroyed in the fire.
The 1A individual and 2A team tournament takes place on Tuesday, February 10, as 2A individual and 3A team goes down on Wednesday, February 11. The final day will feature 3A individual and 1A team tournament action.