Iowa Girls High School Swimming: Top Returning Performers
The Iowa girls high school swimming and diving season has officially entered the pool with practices, as the first competition date is set for Monday, August 25.
Regionals are earmarked for Thursday, November 6 with diving, as swimming events take place two days later. The state diving meet will be held on Thursday, November 13 along with prelims for individual events, as the championships are handed out on Friday, November 14.
Between now and November, athletes can reach standards to qualify or try and earn bids at the regional events.
Here is a look at some of the top returning swimmers based off performances at the 2024 Iowa girls high school state swimming championships:
Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, Sophomore
Andedo begins her sophomore season having helped Bettendorf to two relay championships in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events. She was also seventh in the 100 breaststroke at state.
Lillian Andedo, Bettendorf, Sophomore
In her first high school season, Andedo capped it off with a pair of state championships and two runner-up finishes. She swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and was the lead leg on the 400 freestyle relay.
Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest, Senior
The swimming sensation had herself a state meet last year, collecting not just two golds, but a pair of silvers for the team state champions. Bailey was first in the 100 back and 100 fly after claiming both prelims.
Charlee DeJong, Valley, Senior
Heading into her senior year, DeJong will look to carry over the momentum of two bronzes at state. She was third in the 50 free and claimed the same in the 100 free.
Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, Junior
Gilligan enters her third season having scored a pair of silvers last fall.
Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls, Senior
Lehmann swam the 50 freestyle leg of the state-winning 200 medley relay, as she also took fourth in the 50 free.
Leah Mason, Cedar Falls, Sophomore
Mason was part of the state-winning 200 medley relay, as she swam the 50 fly portion. She also made the finals in the 100 fly, placing second, and the 50 free, finishing sixth.
Lucy Parson, Waterloo West, Junior
Parson entered the 100 breaststroke finals with the second-fastest prelim time, and moved to the top of the podium to win it all in a personal-best 1:02.43.
Camryn Russell, Grinnell, Senior
Russell was the state champion in diving as a junior, posting 488.25 points.
Halee Sears, Spencer, Sophomore
Sears had her best state finish in the 200 individual medley, placing third. She also made the podium in the 100 fly, placing fourth.
Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf, Junior
Stacy swam on a pair of winning state relays for the Bulldogs, as they won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. She also made the finals in the 50 free, placing fifth, and the 100 breaststroke, taking sixth.
Paige Wilson, Cedar Falls, Senior
Wilson took on the 50 breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, helping the Tigers capture gold. She was on the fourth place 400 freestyle relay and took fourth in the 100 freestyle.