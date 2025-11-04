Iowa Girls State Volleyball: Class 3A, 2A, 1A Quarterfinals
Day two of the Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament featured 12 matches in three classifications from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
After Class 5A and 4A hit the court on Monday, it was 3A, 2A and 1A who had the opportunity to compete for a spot in the semifinals and move one step closer to playing for an Iowa girls high school state volleyball championship.
The semifinals in all five classes will be contested on Wednesday, with all five championship games scheduled for Thursday to bring an end to the Iowa girls high school volleyball season.
Here are recaps from all 12 of the state tournament quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Western Christian 3, Mount Vernon 0
It was business as usual for Western Christian, as the Wolfpack reached the final four for a 25th consecutive season with a sweep of Mount Vernon. The game was a rematch of the state finals from a year ago, but many different faces were on the court for defending champion Mount Vernon.
Scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-16.
Morgan Kooiman led Western Christian with 13 kills, as Scarlett Winterfeld added 12 and Maggie Van Schepen had 35 assists. Breslyn Kooima chipped in 11 digs.
Hayden Gookin’s six kills led Mount Vernon, as Madison Hoffert added five with 13 assists.
Humboldt 3, Cherokee 0
Defending North Central Conference champion Humboldt earned its first-ever state volleyball win, sweeping Cherokee. Scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-21.
Making just the second appearance at state, the Wildcats were efficient, attacking at a strong clip with 50 kills and just 12 errors. Adelynn Goodell had 14 of those kills, as both Mia Schluter and Kendall Works each had 12. Addie Waldorf recorded 39 assists with four kills and eight digs.
For Cherokee, Addy Wolfswinkel had 12 kills and Deidra Doeden nine.
Davenport Assumption 3, Mid-Prairie 0
Ellah Derrer had 16 kills as Davenport Assumption swept Mid-Prairie to advance. Scores were 25-19, 25-10 and 25-15.
Erin Robbins added 10 kills, Carsyn Kelley had 33 assists with eight digs and the Knights blocked eight shots as a team.
Mid-Prairie’s Jovi Evans recorded seven kills and Katelyn Harland had six.
Kuemper Catholic 3, Red Oak 1
After dropping the first set, Kuemper Catholic rallied, knocking off Red Oak and advancing. Scores were 25-27, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22.
Mariah Heuton, Kolbi Peter and Brianna Wittrock each had 10 kills for the Knights, as Elsa Tiefenthaler dished out 38 assists and had eight kills with 15 digs of her own. Kaylie Simons recorded 25 digs and Addy Anthofer had 15.
For Red Oak, Jocelyn O’Neal finished with 20 kills and Emily Sebeneicher had 36 assists with 16 digs.
