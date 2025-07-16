High School

Iowa high school baseball: 3A, 4A state bids on line

Class 3A and 4A hit the field in substate final action Wednesday night

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Kennedy attempts to return to the Class 4A Iowa high school baseball state tournament to defend its title Wednesday night.

The Cougars square off with Waukee in one of eight substate finals to take place. Along with those eight games, 3A will see 16 teams battle for eight spots.

State baseball takes place next week in Sioux City from Lewis and Clark Park.

Along with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waukee is looking to punch a return trip to the quarterfinals along with Iowa City High, Waukee Northwest and Johnston in other games.

North Polk is also back in the final round as they look to defend. The Comets will hit the road, just like Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as they play at Carlisle. 

Bishop Heelan, Pella, Harlan and Dubuque Wahlert are also looking for repeat state appearances. 

The 1A and 2A state fields were decided Tuesday night and are now set.

Here are the 3A and 4A substate finals scheduled for Wednesday night:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SUBSTATE FINALS

(Wednesday, July 16 Games)

Class 3A

  • Boone vs. Humboldt
  • Carlisle vs. North Polk
  • Bishop Heelan vs. Harlan
  • Dubuque Wahlert vs. Western Dubuque
  • MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • Davenport Assumption vs. Mount Vernon
  • Pella vs. Clear Creek-Amana
  • Saydel vs. Benton

Class 4A

  • Bettendorf vs. Dubuque Hempstead
  • Iowa City High vs. Indianola
  • Johnston vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Iowa City Liberty vs. Linn-Mar
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Southeast Polk
  • Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Cedar Falls
  • Sioux City East vs. Lewis Central
  • Waukee vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

