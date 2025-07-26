Iowa High School Baseball: Champions Crowned in Four Classes
The first of four Iowa high school state baseball championships featured an incredible seventh-inning rally.
Pella, who won its first-ever Iowa high school state softball title on Thursday night in Fort Dodge, claimed the Class 3A baseball crown over Dubuque Wahlert, 3-1, in Sioux City. That is also the first baseball title for the program.
Tied at 1-all heading to the seventh, the Dutch plated the winning runs when Landyn Bethards doubled to left, scoring Nathan VandeLune and Landen Pleima.
Teagan Hoekstra finished things off from there, pitching a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs allowed on 99 pitches.
The hit by Bethards was the only one surrendered by Dubuque Wahlert ace Will Pierro, as he struck out six and walked three. Jacob Pierro scored the lone run, as Foti Rigopoulos had a double.
4A Championship: Iowa City High handles Bettendorf
The Little Hawks had to travel across the state of Iowa, but it was worth it, as they won the 4A state championship with a 4-1 victory over Bettendorf in Sioux City Friday.
Jaxton Schroeder went the distance on the hill, striking out eight while allowing just four hits and one earned run. Drew Nye drove in two and both Talon Young and Dominic Salibi had two hits each.
For Bettendorf, Wrigley Matthys had two hits and scored a run, with LayDen Banks driving him in.
1A Championship: Saint Ansgar denies Martensdale-St. Marys
Jayce Schwiesow threw a two-hitter to lead Saint Ansgar to a 4-1 victory over Martensdale-St. Marys and the 1A state championship.
Schwiesow struck out four and walked three, as Saint Ansgar scored twice in the first and two more runs in the second. Gus Walk, Schwiesow and Porter Schwiesow all drove in a run.
Cale Morrow had a hit and drove in a run for Martensdale-St. Marys, as Travis White struck out six over six innings.
2A Championship: Pleasantville rolls to gold
A five-run first helped lift Pleasantville to the 2A title with a 9-1 victory over Unity Christian.
Caylor Jones pitched the first six innings, striking out five with just one hit allowed, as Easton Cox finished things off with a perfect seventh.
JJ Phillips was 2-for-4 with three RBI, a home run and a double while Noah Rost drove in two with a double. Logan Roff and Cox each scored two runs.
For Unity Christian, Adler Van Essen struck out seven batters in two-plus innings of work as Braeden Bosma had the lone hit.