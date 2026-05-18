Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Preseason Rankings - May 18, 2026

Unlike the rest of the United States, Iowa continues to play high school baseball during the summer months, providing a fitting conclusion to the athletic season.

Four classifications will battle it out over May, June, and July, culminating in the crowning of state champions before transitioning into the 2026-27 year.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - May 18, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 37-6 (in 2025)

The Black Raiders averaged nearly 10 runs per game, as Division I prospects Cal Jepsen and Kason Clayborne return. Jepsen, who committed to play baseball at Western Kentucky University, blasted seven home runs and drove in 47, going 4-0 with 39 strikeouts on the mound. Clayborne, a Minnesota football commit , had eight homers, 54 RBI and 17 doubles, putting together a 6-1 record on the hill with 37 strikeouts. They also return Bohdy Colling, who had eight wins and 64 strikeouts last year.

2. Waukee

Record: 25-14

Brayden Moore, Gavin Weinschenk and Hayden Anderson lead an experienced pitching staff that produced 289 strikeouts last year. Sophomore Will Biggs hit .346 last year with 24 RBI and 36 hits. Gavin de Jesus, Ryan Lengeling, Cyler Kaufman, Matt Meeker and Cael Seiler are also all back.

3. Johnston

Record: 26-12

One of the premier programs in the country, the Dragons will have a handful of key players back this summer including Kaleb Kosman, Mason Tell, Ahvyance Taylor, Sam Kinney, Max Mincks and Owen Hupfer.

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 30-10

Last year, the Hawks went 17-8 against opponents with a record of .500 or better, averaging 8.4 runs per game. Aces like Maddux Mueller, who went 6-0, Tait Tierney, who was 7-1, and all-around athlete David Fason will lead the way.

5. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 32-10

No matter the sport, the Lightning have become perennial state contenders in all disciplines despite being relative newcomers to the state and Class 4A. Regulars Evan Schmierer, Jordan Schroeder, Reece Rettig , Pryor Reiners and Lewis Waterbury are all back in the fold.

6. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 38-7

Last year, the Golden Eagles earned wins over the likes of Iowa City Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, coming up just short of a state title. Every day regulars like Brandon Cummer, Brody Schumacher and Noah Krapfl are back, in addition to rotation stars Jacob Pierro and Graham Ahlers, who went a combined 12-1.

7. Saydel

Record: 29-8

It all starts with the power bat of Kamden Jorgensen, as the senior belted 15 homers and drive ein 46 last year while scoring 42 runs. Brady Hicks will take over as the No. 1 pitcher after going 8-3 with 101 strikeouts in 62-plus innings.

8. Pleasantville

Record: 33-1

The defending state champions in Class 2A dominated, winning in the finals, 9-1. They lost just one game all year, averaging nine runs per game and allowing under two. Braylon Bingham is a a junior, coming off a season in which he hit seven homers, drove in 52, scored 58 runs, stole 24 bases and was 9-0 with 72 strikeouts. He is flanked by classmate Brayden Kennedy, who went 8-0 with 78 strikeouts.

9. Underwood

Record: 25-3

The Eagles can rely heavily on University of Iowa commit Garrett Luett, as he had six homers, 12 doubles and 46 runs scored at the plate last year, going 11-0 with 128 strikeouts and an earned run average under one last year. Blake Brensel, Hudson Ross and Ryan Fletcher were all part of the pitching staff as freshmen.

10. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 24-13

Despite playing one of the more challenging schedules in the state last year, the Tigers won 24 games. RBI leaders Ryan Stedman and Colton Roemmich will both be seniors this summer.

11. Waukee Northwest

Record: 29-11

It has been a memorable 2025-26 school year for the Wolves in sports, and they are hoping to add one more piece to it on the diamond. Several holes will need to be filled, but Chuck Berdovich returns after going 8-1 with 52 strikeouts, as does Mack Heitland .

12. Marion

Record: 24-9

Isaiah Scott drove in 41 runs, had 44 hits and scored 38 runs last year as a sophomore, belting six home runs with 14 doubles. He is joined by Jaryn Griffith, Elijah Scott, Lucas Stearns, Dawson Good and Tait Rahe among others.

13. Davenport Assumption

Record: 27-12

Nolan Dittmer, Luke Argo, Augie Ferrell and Jack Dilulio all drove in at least 20 runs last year for the Knights. On the hill, Bailey Alvarez was 7-0 on the mound with a 1.86 earned run average, as Greyson Ballinger went 4-1 with 27 strikeouts.

14. Indianola

Record: 32-6

Asher Brueck and George Blake each had 30 RBI last year, with Blake recording 45 hits and scoring 26 runs while drawing 14 walks. But the heart of the strength is in the pitching staff, led by Blake, who was 9-0 with 57 strikeouts. Bryant Ritchie returns after going 8-2 with 51 Ks and Brueck won five games with 38 strikeouts.

15. Pleasant Valley

Record: 28-7

Starters Finnley Martinolich, Jackson O’Melia, Gavin Barber, Lincoln Dalton and Evan Barr are all expected to be key players once again for the Spartans. Barr had a team-high 13 steals last year and Dalton struck out 57 in 44 innings.

16. Fort Dodge

Record: 26-14

The Dodgers will need to replace Royce Pederson and Rylan Kingrey, as Pederson drove in 55 and Kingrey scored 59 runs. Will McElroy, Jaxson Dencklau, Cal Pederson, Reggie Pederseon, Kolton Schiltz, Bo Marsh, Tanner Peterson and Hayden Porter are back. Schiltz had 56 runs scored and drove in 23.

17. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 30-11

Kaleb LaFavor is back after hitting four home runs and eight doubles, driving in 34. He was also incredible on the mound, going 4-1 with 69 strikeouts, an earned run average of 0.71 and a batting average against of just .090, which amounts to 18 hits allowed in 49 innings.

18. Pella

Record: 30-6

Reigning state champions, the Dutch were 15-5 against teams who finished above .500. They will look to keep the momentum going behind Hayes Lautenbach, Samuel Carlson and several younger players who were in the dugout for the special run.

19. Iowa City High

Record: 33-9

They need to replace Drake Obermueller, Owen Hicks, Dominic Salibi, Jaxton Schroeder and Parker Sutherland among others, but the Little Hawks are always ready come gameday and will lean on the likes of Blaine Heick, Adam Bowman, Paxton Bell and Cal Vitense.

20. Southeast Polk

Record: 24-18

Speed was at the disposal for the Rams last year, as they swiped 121 bases. Leader Maddox Bartling returns, as do aces like Chase Burke, Reece Winery, Mason Olson and Alex Williams, who had 70 strikeouts in just over 53 innings with a 1.84 earned run average.

21. Saint Ansgar

Record: 24-7

The Saints capped off the year with a Class 1A state championship last summer, as Mason Beland and Porter Schwiesow look to replace Jayce Schwiesow and Gus Walk on the mound. Saint Ansgar stole 127 bases last year, led by sophomore Anthony Schnable.

22. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 25-4

Cal Heydon leads the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard after hitting five home runs, 15 doubles and seven triples last year, scoring 48 runs with 35 steals. Heydon was also 10-1 with 105 strikeouts in 55 innings last year, as classmate Mason Culbertson went 5-0 with 40 Ks.

23. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 32-6

The Blue Devils averaged 10 runs per game last summer and return regulars Brady Baker, Cooper Hamilton, Clayton Pedersen, Gavin Frantum, Jack Gavin, Colton Wight, Travis White and Owen Fitzpatrick. Colton Wight drove in 52, Baker stole 41 bases and White had 94 strikeouts with a record of 11-3.

24. Grundy Center

Record: 23-4

Brayden Davie, Ethan Meester, Mason Thede, Pete Lebo, Judd Jirovsky, Ryder Slifer and Hayden Geerdes anchor the Spartans for one final go-round. Jirovsky, a Stanford golf commit, went 10-1 with 91 strikeouts in 60 innings last year.

25. Carlisle

Record: 24-12

The Wildcats just seem to always be in contention for the state tournament, and that should remain the same this season with Isaac Burk, Owen Johnson, Evan Truitt, Carson Nolte, Carter Berg, Bret Schnoor and Trevor Shepard all back. Johnson had four home runs and recorded 60 strikeouts on the mound.