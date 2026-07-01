Iowa High School Baseball: Hitting, Pitching Statistical Leaders

As we enter the final few weeks of the Iowa high school baseball regular season, here are the latest hitting and pitching leaders.

High School On SI Iowa recently released game by game predictions for the upcoming postseason tournament in baseball. There is also the latest Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Numbers are accurate as of June 30, 2026, for those uploaded to the Bound website. Athletes are from all four classifications.

Iowa High School Baseball Leaders

Batting Average

Anthony Harrington, Midland, .667

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, .613

Eli Oleson, Burlington Notre Dame, .600

Brycen Horras, Keota, .596

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, .585

Home Runs

Brandon Bea, Davenport North, 13

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 11

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 10

Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 9

Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, 9

Runs Batted In

JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 58

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 54

Chance Georgius, Roland-Story, 50

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 49

Jacob Mulford, Independence, 47

Stolen Bases

Ashton Nally, Bedford, 46

Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, 46

Tate Garman, Algona, 43

Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 40

Colby Gast, Durant, 39

Runs Scored

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 63

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 60

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 59

Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, 54

Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 52

Hits

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 56

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 53

Christopher Meyer, Independence, 52

Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 49

Reid Miller, Waukee Northwest, 49

Doubles

Joe Nilles, Sioux City North, 19

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 19

Brooks Bond, Lewis Central, 16

Christopher Meyer, Independence, 16

Jackson Kepley, Ames, 15

Triples

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 8

Will Nesler, Ankeny Centennial, 7

Colby Gast, Durant, 6

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 6

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 6

Total Bases

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 111

Brandon Bea, Davenport North, 94

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 93

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge 91

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 90

On-Base Percentage

Anthony Harrington, Midland, .746

Brody Larsen, Treynor, .742

Abram Decena, Centerville, .719

Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, .717

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, .703

Slugging Percentage

Anthony Harrington, Midland, 1.296

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 1.133

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 1.125

Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, 1.047

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 1.038

Pitching Wins

Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 10

Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 9

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 8

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 8

Chase White, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 8

Pitching Strikeouts

Brody Wangsness, North Butler, 120

Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 119

Owen Klocksiem, Louisa-Muscatine, 93

Lincoln Roethler, Denver, 92

Lincoln Berding, Mason City, 90

Innings Pitched

Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 58.1

Roston McCarty, PCM, 53.2

Austin Remster, Melcher-Dallas, 52.1

Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 51.1

Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 51.1

Batting Average Against (min. 23 innings pitched)

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, .040

Ryan Dreckman, MMCRU, .043

Drew Early, Okoboji, .060

Carter Mickelson, Webster City, .076

Blake Ewing, Moravia, .082

Earned Run Average (min. 23 innings pitched)

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 0.18

Kale Moore, Moravia, 0.19

Henry Adam, Pekin, 0.20

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, 0.22

Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 0.24

Saves

Beckham Simon, West Liberty, 5

Deacon Kucera, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5

Easton Goodwin, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 4

Walker Bissell, Southwest Valley, 4

Greyson Johnson-Miers, Carlisle, 4