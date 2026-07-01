Iowa High School Baseball: Hitting, Pitching Statistical Leaders
As we enter the final few weeks of the Iowa high school baseball regular season, here are the latest hitting and pitching leaders.
High School On SI Iowa recently released game by game predictions for the upcoming postseason tournament in baseball. There is also the latest Top 25 state baseball rankings.
Numbers are accurate as of June 30, 2026, for those uploaded to the Bound website. Athletes are from all four classifications.
Iowa High School Baseball Leaders
Batting Average
- Anthony Harrington, Midland, .667
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, .613
- Eli Oleson, Burlington Notre Dame, .600
- Brycen Horras, Keota, .596
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, .585
Home Runs
- Brandon Bea, Davenport North, 13
- Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 11
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 10
- Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 9
- Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, 9
Runs Batted In
- JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 58
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 54
- Chance Georgius, Roland-Story, 50
- Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 49
- Jacob Mulford, Independence, 47
Stolen Bases
- Ashton Nally, Bedford, 46
- Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, 46
- Tate Garman, Algona, 43
- Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 40
- Colby Gast, Durant, 39
Runs Scored
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 63
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 60
- Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 59
- Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, 54
- Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 52
Hits
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 56
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 53
- Christopher Meyer, Independence, 52
- Kale Murphy, Interstate 35, 49
- Reid Miller, Waukee Northwest, 49
Doubles
- Joe Nilles, Sioux City North, 19
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 19
- Brooks Bond, Lewis Central, 16
- Christopher Meyer, Independence, 16
- Jackson Kepley, Ames, 15
Triples
- Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 8
- Will Nesler, Ankeny Centennial, 7
- Colby Gast, Durant, 6
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 6
- Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 6
Total Bases
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 111
- Brandon Bea, Davenport North, 94
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 93
- Tru McBride, Fort Dodge 91
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 90
On-Base Percentage
- Anthony Harrington, Midland, .746
- Brody Larsen, Treynor, .742
- Abram Decena, Centerville, .719
- Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, .717
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, .703
Slugging Percentage
- Anthony Harrington, Midland, 1.296
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 1.133
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 1.125
- Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, 1.047
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 1.038
Pitching Wins
- Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 10
- Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 9
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 8
- Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 8
- Chase White, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 8
Pitching Strikeouts
- Brody Wangsness, North Butler, 120
- Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 119
- Owen Klocksiem, Louisa-Muscatine, 93
- Lincoln Roethler, Denver, 92
- Lincoln Berding, Mason City, 90
Innings Pitched
- Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 58.1
- Roston McCarty, PCM, 53.2
- Austin Remster, Melcher-Dallas, 52.1
- Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 51.1
- Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 51.1
Batting Average Against (min. 23 innings pitched)
- Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, .040
- Ryan Dreckman, MMCRU, .043
- Drew Early, Okoboji, .060
- Carter Mickelson, Webster City, .076
- Blake Ewing, Moravia, .082
Earned Run Average (min. 23 innings pitched)
- Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 0.18
- Kale Moore, Moravia, 0.19
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 0.20
- Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, 0.22
- Colton Moffitt, Baxter, 0.24
Saves
- Beckham Simon, West Liberty, 5
- Deacon Kucera, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5
- Easton Goodwin, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 4
- Walker Bissell, Southwest Valley, 4
- Greyson Johnson-Miers, Carlisle, 4
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker