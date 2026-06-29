Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 29, 2026

While there was no change at the top this week in the latest Iowa high school baseball state rankings, four new teams did enter the Top 25.

Sioux City East stretched its win streak to 25 in a row, as they have not suffered a loss this season. Pleasantville moved up to No. 2, as the defending Class 2A state champions are on a heater, as well.

Plenty of other teams shifted positions throughout the rankings, including in the Top 10.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 29, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The Black Raiders have not lost since May 26, which is an incredible run of 25 consecutive victories. They are averaging just under 12 runs per game and own 17 victories over teams with a record of .500 or better this year.

2. Pleasantville

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: No. 3

The Trojans earned a big 7-3 win over Pleasant Valley on a walk-off grand slam by JJ Phillips and a strong pitching performance courtesy Brayden Kennedy. They also got Braylon Bingham back into a dangerous lineup for the stretch run.

3. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 27-3

Previous rank: No. 2

A 16-game win streak came to an end vs. West Delaware on the road, 5-3, but the Golden Eagels quickly rebounded with a win over Cedar Rapids Xavier and a sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington. They have a couple big doubleheaders on deck, taking on Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley this coming week.

4. Indianola

Record: 23-2

Previous rank: No. 5

Six straight wins by the Indians since a loss to West Des Moines Valley, as they are 12-1 over the last 13. They are averaging nearly nine runs per game, as George Blake is hitting .461 with five home runs and Bo Blake has three homers and a .429 average.

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 23-5

Previous rank: No. 4

Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed a sweep over the Hawks, who rebounded by taking tinbills over both Muscatine and Cedar Falls in dominating fashion. As a team, they are hitting .344 with 101 steals on the year.

6. Roland-Story

Record: 28-1

Previous rank: No. 7

The Norsemen have been an offensive powerhouse, averaging 10.5 runs per game. The lone loss came to Saydel, as they have reeled off 13 in a row since. Roland-Story has scored at least six runs in all of those 13 games.

7. Marion

Record: 22-5

Previous rank: No. 9

The Indians have roared back from a rough stretch, winning five in a row, including dominating wins where they scored over 10 runs and pitched a shutout. The end of the season will be a tough slate of games including matchups with Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Pleasant Valley and Iowa City Liberty.

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: No. 12

Ty Heydon has been remarkable on the mound this year, averaging two strikeouts per inning with an earned run average of 1.52. As a team, the Crusaders have 195 strikeouts and an earned run average under three.

9. Saint Ansgar

Record: 19-2

Previous rank: No. 14

Only a doubleheader loss to Class 3A Clear Lake has slipped away from the Saints, with those being 2-0 and 4-3 losses. They are winning their games by 10 runs per contest and are looking to repeat as Class 1A state champions this summer.

10. Waukee Northwest

Record: 18-11

Previous rank: No. 8

Reid Miller is having an all-state season for the Wolves, batting .506 with two homers, 10 doubles, two triples and 22 RBI while scoring 29 runs. Both Chuck Berdovich and Keaden Bahnsen have over 30 strikeouts, with standout quarterback Mack Heitland pacing the team with 41 in 32-plus innings.

11. Pleasant Valley

Record: 21-7

Previous rank: No. 10

12. Waukee

Record: 21-10

Previous rank: No. 11

13. Fort Dodge

Record: 27-7

Previous rank: No. 13

14. West Lyon

Record: 17-0

Previous rank: No. 17

15. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 25-3

Previous rank: No. 16

16. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 22-6

Previous rank: No. 18

17. Cascade

Record: 19-1

Previous rank: No. 22

18. Saydel

Record: 19-10

Previous rank: No. 15

19. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 17-5

Previous rank: No. 19

20. Solon

Record: 17-5

Previous rank: No. 20

21. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 19-12

Previous rank: No. 25

22. Johnston

Record: 16-10

Previous rank: Unranked

23. Urbandale

Record: 21-9

Previous rank: Unranked

24. Lewis Central

Record: 26-3

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Waverly-Shell Rock

Record: 18-5

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 6 Underwood, No. 21 Western Dubuque, No. 23 Grundy Center, No. 24 Davenport North.