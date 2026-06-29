Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 29, 2026
While there was no change at the top this week in the latest Iowa high school baseball state rankings, four new teams did enter the Top 25.
Sioux City East stretched its win streak to 25 in a row, as they have not suffered a loss this season. Pleasantville moved up to No. 2, as the defending Class 2A state champions are on a heater, as well.
Plenty of other teams shifted positions throughout the rankings, including in the Top 10.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 29, 2026
1. Sioux City East
Record: 32-1
Previous rank: No. 1
The Black Raiders have not lost since May 26, which is an incredible run of 25 consecutive victories. They are averaging just under 12 runs per game and own 17 victories over teams with a record of .500 or better this year.
2. Pleasantville
Record: 26-1
Previous rank: No. 3
The Trojans earned a big 7-3 win over Pleasant Valley on a walk-off grand slam by JJ Phillips and a strong pitching performance courtesy Brayden Kennedy. They also got Braylon Bingham back into a dangerous lineup for the stretch run.
3. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 27-3
Previous rank: No. 2
A 16-game win streak came to an end vs. West Delaware on the road, 5-3, but the Golden Eagels quickly rebounded with a win over Cedar Rapids Xavier and a sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington. They have a couple big doubleheaders on deck, taking on Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley this coming week.
4. Indianola
Record: 23-2
Previous rank: No. 5
Six straight wins by the Indians since a loss to West Des Moines Valley, as they are 12-1 over the last 13. They are averaging nearly nine runs per game, as George Blake is hitting .461 with five home runs and Bo Blake has three homers and a .429 average.
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Record: 23-5
Previous rank: No. 4
Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed a sweep over the Hawks, who rebounded by taking tinbills over both Muscatine and Cedar Falls in dominating fashion. As a team, they are hitting .344 with 101 steals on the year.
6. Roland-Story
Record: 28-1
Previous rank: No. 7
The Norsemen have been an offensive powerhouse, averaging 10.5 runs per game. The lone loss came to Saydel, as they have reeled off 13 in a row since. Roland-Story has scored at least six runs in all of those 13 games.
7. Marion
Record: 22-5
Previous rank: No. 9
The Indians have roared back from a rough stretch, winning five in a row, including dominating wins where they scored over 10 runs and pitched a shutout. The end of the season will be a tough slate of games including matchups with Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Pleasant Valley and Iowa City Liberty.
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Record: 21-2
Previous rank: No. 12
Ty Heydon has been remarkable on the mound this year, averaging two strikeouts per inning with an earned run average of 1.52. As a team, the Crusaders have 195 strikeouts and an earned run average under three.
9. Saint Ansgar
Record: 19-2
Previous rank: No. 14
Only a doubleheader loss to Class 3A Clear Lake has slipped away from the Saints, with those being 2-0 and 4-3 losses. They are winning their games by 10 runs per contest and are looking to repeat as Class 1A state champions this summer.
10. Waukee Northwest
Record: 18-11
Previous rank: No. 8
Reid Miller is having an all-state season for the Wolves, batting .506 with two homers, 10 doubles, two triples and 22 RBI while scoring 29 runs. Both Chuck Berdovich and Keaden Bahnsen have over 30 strikeouts, with standout quarterback Mack Heitland pacing the team with 41 in 32-plus innings.
11. Pleasant Valley
Record: 21-7
Previous rank: No. 10
12. Waukee
Record: 21-10
Previous rank: No. 11
13. Fort Dodge
Record: 27-7
Previous rank: No. 13
14. West Lyon
Record: 17-0
Previous rank: No. 17
15. Martensdale-St. Marys
Record: 25-3
Previous rank: No. 16
16. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 22-6
Previous rank: No. 18
17. Cascade
Record: 19-1
Previous rank: No. 22
18. Saydel
Record: 19-10
Previous rank: No. 15
19. MOC-Floyd Valley
Record: 17-5
Previous rank: No. 19
20. Solon
Record: 17-5
Previous rank: No. 20
21. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 19-12
Previous rank: No. 25
22. Johnston
Record: 16-10
Previous rank: Unranked
23. Urbandale
Record: 21-9
Previous rank: Unranked
24. Lewis Central
Record: 26-3
Previous rank: Unranked
25. Waverly-Shell Rock
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 6 Underwood, No. 21 Western Dubuque, No. 23 Grundy Center, No. 24 Davenport North.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker