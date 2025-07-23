Iowa high school baseball: Semifinals set in 2A, 4A
Following a wild opening day at the Iowa high school state baseball tournament, the action continued Tuesday with Class 2A and 4A taking to the diamonds.
The legendary career of Michael Barta at Johnston came to an end in the Class 4A quarterfinals in Sioux City as the Dragons fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6-0.
Tyler Schamberger had three hits while Collin McClintock and Shraden Lechtenberg each had two. Both McClintock and Lechtenberg drove in a pair of runs in support of winner Tait Tierney.
Iowa City High scored three runs in the sixth to rally past and eliminate Waukee, 5-3. Drew Dye hit a two-run homer and Jaxton Schroeder had two hits with a triple and two runs scored.
Schroeder also struck out five on the mound before giving way to Nick Meredith, who earned his seventh win. Adam Bowman pitched a perfect seventh for a save.
Will Biggs led Waukee with three hits, driving in two and scoring twice.
Waukee Northwest clipped Iowa City Liberty, 4-1, behind a complete-game performance by Chuck Berdovich. Jack Hilgenburg had a pinch-hit two-RBI single while Cayden Kitzman had two hits and an RBI.
Host Sioux City East was stunned by Bettendorf, as Jackson Hatler held one of the top offenses in the state to just two hits. Hatler went the distance, striking out nine with two walks and no earned runs allowed.
Landon Potts drove in a pair as Lycoln McCaffrey had both hits for Sioux City East.
2A: Luett, Miles lift defending champs into semifinals
Defending 2A champion Underwood kicked things off with a dominating pitching performance by star Garrett Luett, as he went the distance with six strikeouts. Luett did not walk a batter and scattered only three hits, needing just 81 pitches to get through the contest.
Underwood supported him with three runs in the fourth, with all three coming on a home run by Gavin Miles. Cascade’s Jackson Green allowed just three hits, striking out three batters.
Braden Bosma shined in relief for Unity Christian, striking out five over three hitless innings of work to help his team to a 5-1 victory. Unity Christian erased an early 1-0 deficit, as Brady Boogerd had two hits with two RBI and a walk.
Dylan Bosma had two hits and scored a run while Austin Wieringa and Skyler Altemeier each had two hits. For Mediapolis, Will Luttenegger had a hit and drove in Braeden Oliver.
Chariton ousted Van Meter, gunning down the game-tying run with a perfect throw from rightfielder Austin Cain to catcher Kaleb Offenburger in the ninth. Keagan Evans drove in three runs and Brox Oxenreider had two hits and two runs scored.
For Van Meter, Cole Moore had a triple and a double, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Pleasantville survived with a 5-4 win, as Braylon Bingham picked up the victory on the mound in relief. JJ Phillips homered, going 2-for-3 with two RBI as Bingham added an RBI and a run scored.