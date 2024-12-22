Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Dec. 23:
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Watch out for the Tigers, as they have scored impressive wins over Linn-Marr, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Ankeny already.
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The lone loss for the Cougars came by just six points at Cedar Falls, as they rebounded with a dominating 91-43 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
3. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Outside of a tough one-point loss to West Des Moines Dowling, the Tigers have been perfect, knocking off Waukee Northwest, Southeast Polk and Norwalk.
4. Sioux City East (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
While they might not have the marquee win yet, the Black Raiders have had no trouble staying unbeaten, posting an average margin of victory of 34 points.
5. Linn-Mar (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Three straight wins since a loss to Cedar Falls are on the resume, along with a victory over Waukee.
6. Waukee (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors are 4-0 since back-to-back losses to Johnston and Linn-Marr, including wins over Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Dowling.
7. Johnston (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Wins over Southeast Polk, Waukee, Dowling and Dallas Center-Grimes grace th resume with a lone loss to Waukee Northwest.
8. Dubuque Senior (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
You can only beat the team standing opposite you, and through four games, the Rams have done that four times.
9. Ames (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
We’ll learn more about the Little Cyclones when 2025 begins, but for now, they look ready to contend for a state bid.
10. Waukee Northwest (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Not many teams have been tested like the Waolves, who played Valley, Johnston and Waukee in a three-game stretch that saw them go 1-2.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Led by Thomas Meyer, the Lions are perfect with easy wins throughout the schedule.
2. MOC-Floyd Valley (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since a tough loss to West Lyon, the Dutchmen have rolled, including a 64-63 win over Unity Christian.
3. Storm Lake (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Led by top prospect Jaidyn Coon, the Tornadoes have posted an average margin of victory of just under 24 points.
4. Decorah (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Fresh off a deep football run, the Vikings are 5-0 and feeling great heading into 2025.
5. Ballard Huxley (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Between close wins over Norwalk and ADM, the Bombers have handled business with relative ease.
6. Des Moines Christian (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
These Lions are off and roaring, allowing just under 38 points per game.
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saints will open 2025 in a big way, taking on West Des Moines Dowling.
8. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After topping both Western Dubuque and Iowa City West, the Golden Eagles fell to Dubuque Senior in a barnburner, 49-46.
9. Spencer (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers topped Sioux Center and have won four straight since a loss to Sioux City East to begin the year.
10. Adel ADM (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers will need to get right back on the horse in 2025 after falling to Ballard, as they face Clear Lake.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Once again, the Thunder are firing on all cylinders, earning a win over Pella around several blowouts.
2. West Lyon (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Another football powerhouse, the Wildcats were clipped by Sioux Center but own wins over Hinton, MOC-Floyd Valley and Remsen St. Mary’s.
3. Unity Christian (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Other than a one-point loss to MOC-Floyd Valley, the Knights have cruised, scoring almost 73 points per game.
4. Grundy Center (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans won a state football title in the fall and would love to add a basketball crown to the trophy case.
5. Carroll Kuemper (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Knights are scoring almost 87 points per game while allowing just 55, including four games of at least 90.
6. Hinton (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Six straight wins for the Blackhawks since a loss to West Lyon.
7. Western Dubuque (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
8. West Burlington (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Falcons feature scoring threat Mason Watkins for a team averaging almost 80 a night.
9. Aplington Parkersburg (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Always dangerous, the Falcons open 2025 at Grundy Center in what should be a fun one.
10. Monticello (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Six up, six down by Monticello, including a win over Cascade.
Class 1A
1. North Linn (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Mason Beechen is one of the top scorers in the state, and behind him, the Lynx are winning by over 36 points per game.
2. Madrid (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After reaching the state football semis, the Tigers will try to make another deep run, this time on the basketball court.
3. Bellevue Marquette (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Defenders can also score, averaging 84 a night including 102 and four other games over 80.
4. ACGC (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A high-octane attack has the Chargers entering 2025 where they will meet Des Moines Christian and Madrid within a four-day stretch.
5. Woodbine (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Landon Blum and company have played just three games, but have looked strong each time out.
6. Northwood-Kensett (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Colby Eskildsen and the Vikings have opened the year with seven straight wins.
7. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
These Hawks can also play basketball just a few short weeks after winning a state football championship.
8. St. Edmond (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Junior Hunter Horn and classmate Jakob Koopman have the Gaels off to their best start in recent memory.
9. Bedford (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Wins over Mount Ayr and Sidney have shown what the Bulldogs can do.
10. Algona Bishop Garrigan (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since an opening night loss to St. Edmond, the Golden Bears have reeled off six straight.