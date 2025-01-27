High School

Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball teams from Class 4A to 1A

Dana Becker

Ames guard Jamison Poe and Linn-Mar's Davis Kern (22) are still battling it out.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (12-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers imposed their will in convincing wins over Ankeny Centennial and Urbandale.

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-2)

Previous rank: 2

One of the highest scoring teams in the state, the Cougars rolled extended their win streak to seven in a row.

3. Linn-Mar (12-2)

Previous rank: 3

Things just continue rolling for the Lions, as they have now won six in a row.

4. Cedar Falls (12-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers have bounced back nicely from the loss to Linn-Mar, earning another win over Iowa City Liberty.

5. Council Bluffs Lincoln (13-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Lynx have been winning in impressive fashion as they move towards a showdown with Waukee in February.

6. Sioux City East (10-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Black Raiders are 3-0 since a tough 1-2 stretch earlier this year.

7. Waukee Northwest (13-3)

Previous rank: 9

Make it three in a row for the Wolves, including a bit of revenge for a loss earlier this year to Waukee.

8. Waukee (10-3)

Previous rank: 7

Following a win over West Des Moines Dowling, the Warriors were clipped by rival Waukee Northwest.

9. Ames (13-2)

Previous rank: 8

Since early December, only a one-point loss to Cedar Falls has set the Little Cyclones back.

10. Dubuque Senior (10-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Four straight wins feature battles won over Iowa City West and Dubuque Wahlert.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Lions have yet to be tested really, including a 21-point win over Grand View Christian.

2. MOC-Floyd Valley (12-2)

Previous rank: 2

Seven in a row and 12 straight vs. Iowa teams, including dominating victories over West Lyon and Sioux Center. 

3. Storm Lake (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Tornadoes put up 74 and 83 win easy wins this past week.

4. Decorah (12-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Vikings bounced back from a loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, winning twice.

5. Knoxville (13-0)

Previous rank: 6

One of the few unbeatens left, the Panthers are winning by almost 34 points a night.

6. Ballard (11-1)

Previous rank: 3

After taking care of Boone, the Bomber were stunned by North Polk, 57-52.

7. ADM (10-3)

Previous rank: 9

Four in a row since a stretch where they went 1-3 have the Tigers feeling good.

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Saints are 5-1 over the last six with the lone loss coming to 4A Linn-Mar.

9. Clear Creek-Amana (12-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Clippers have gone 8-1 this month, only suffering a loss to 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie.

10. Nevada (13-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Cubs were left a little stunned by a oss to Waverly-Shell Rock last week.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (15-1)

Previous rank: 1

Well, somebody did challenge the Thunder, but it wasn’t from 2A, as they lost to 3A Clear Lake, 70-49.

2. Grundy Center (14-0)

Previous rank: 3

The momentum from football has carried right over, as the Spartans are still perfect.

3. Western Christian (14-2)

Previous rank: 4

Make it 13 in a row for the Pack, as they stepped out of state to compete.

4. Carroll Kuemper (17-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights continue to pile up points, hitting 99 while pushing their win streak to 10 in a row.

5. Aplington Parkersburg (13-1)

Previous rank: 6

It took everything they had, but the Falcons got by pesky Dike-New Hartford, 58-53.

6. West Lyon (12-3)

Previous rank: 2

After winning six straight, West Lyon droped two in a row to Carroll Kuemper and MOC-Floyd Valley on the road. 

7. Hinton (12-2)

Previous rank: 7

As expected, the Blackhawks bounced back from a loss to Le Mars Gehlen.

8. Unity Christian (11-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Knights had little trouble with Boyden-Hull, Rock Valley or Okoboji this past week.

9. Ridge View (15-0)

Previous rank: 9

Winners of 15 straight to start the year, the Raptors are just a handful of wins from a perfect regular season.

10. North Fayette Valley (16-0)

Previous rank: 10

Like Ridge View, the TigerHawks are closing in on an unbeaten regular season.

Class 1A

1. Madrid (15-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers are averaging almost 80 a night while allowing just 45.

2. Bellevue Marquette (16-0)

Previous rank: 2

Other than Madrid, not many teams have been as strong as the Defenders, who are winning by 34 points a night.

3. ACGC (12-1)

Previous rank: 5

Six straight for the Chargers since that 84-77 loss to Madrid earlier this month.

4. Bedford (15-0)

Previous rank: 7

Winning 15 in a row is tough, and the Bulldogs have done so by an average margin of victory of over 34 points.

5. St. Edmond (12-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Gaels continued their winning ways, stretching the win streak to six straight.

6. Collins-Maxwell (13-0)

Previous rank: 10

Another perfect week concluded for the Spartans.

7. North Linn (14-2)

Previous rank: 3

While some might be counting these Lynx out, that could prove costly come tournament time.

8. Northwood-Kensett (14-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Vikings saw their 14-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Lake Mills, 61-50.

9. Woodbine (13-1)

Previous rank: 6

It was a challenge for Woodbine to begin last week, as Treynor topped them, 51-33.

10. MMCRU (14-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Six straight for MMCRU since an 88-75 loss to Western Christian includes wins over OABCIG and Le Mars Gehlen.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

