Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers imposed their will in convincing wins over Ankeny Centennial and Urbandale.
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
One of the highest scoring teams in the state, the Cougars rolled extended their win streak to seven in a row.
3. Linn-Mar (12-2)
Previous rank: 3
Things just continue rolling for the Lions, as they have now won six in a row.
4. Cedar Falls (12-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers have bounced back nicely from the loss to Linn-Mar, earning another win over Iowa City Liberty.
5. Council Bluffs Lincoln (13-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Lynx have been winning in impressive fashion as they move towards a showdown with Waukee in February.
6. Sioux City East (10-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Black Raiders are 3-0 since a tough 1-2 stretch earlier this year.
7. Waukee Northwest (13-3)
Previous rank: 9
Make it three in a row for the Wolves, including a bit of revenge for a loss earlier this year to Waukee.
8. Waukee (10-3)
Previous rank: 7
Following a win over West Des Moines Dowling, the Warriors were clipped by rival Waukee Northwest.
9. Ames (13-2)
Previous rank: 8
Since early December, only a one-point loss to Cedar Falls has set the Little Cyclones back.
10. Dubuque Senior (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Four straight wins feature battles won over Iowa City West and Dubuque Wahlert.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Lions have yet to be tested really, including a 21-point win over Grand View Christian.
2. MOC-Floyd Valley (12-2)
Previous rank: 2
Seven in a row and 12 straight vs. Iowa teams, including dominating victories over West Lyon and Sioux Center.
3. Storm Lake (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Tornadoes put up 74 and 83 win easy wins this past week.
4. Decorah (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Vikings bounced back from a loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, winning twice.
5. Knoxville (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
One of the few unbeatens left, the Panthers are winning by almost 34 points a night.
6. Ballard (11-1)
Previous rank: 3
After taking care of Boone, the Bomber were stunned by North Polk, 57-52.
7. ADM (10-3)
Previous rank: 9
Four in a row since a stretch where they went 1-3 have the Tigers feeling good.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints are 5-1 over the last six with the lone loss coming to 4A Linn-Mar.
9. Clear Creek-Amana (12-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Clippers have gone 8-1 this month, only suffering a loss to 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie.
10. Nevada (13-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Cubs were left a little stunned by a oss to Waverly-Shell Rock last week.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (15-1)
Previous rank: 1
Well, somebody did challenge the Thunder, but it wasn’t from 2A, as they lost to 3A Clear Lake, 70-49.
2. Grundy Center (14-0)
Previous rank: 3
The momentum from football has carried right over, as the Spartans are still perfect.
3. Western Christian (14-2)
Previous rank: 4
Make it 13 in a row for the Pack, as they stepped out of state to compete.
4. Carroll Kuemper (17-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights continue to pile up points, hitting 99 while pushing their win streak to 10 in a row.
5. Aplington Parkersburg (13-1)
Previous rank: 6
It took everything they had, but the Falcons got by pesky Dike-New Hartford, 58-53.
6. West Lyon (12-3)
Previous rank: 2
After winning six straight, West Lyon droped two in a row to Carroll Kuemper and MOC-Floyd Valley on the road.
7. Hinton (12-2)
Previous rank: 7
As expected, the Blackhawks bounced back from a loss to Le Mars Gehlen.
8. Unity Christian (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights had little trouble with Boyden-Hull, Rock Valley or Okoboji this past week.
9. Ridge View (15-0)
Previous rank: 9
Winners of 15 straight to start the year, the Raptors are just a handful of wins from a perfect regular season.
10. North Fayette Valley (16-0)
Previous rank: 10
Like Ridge View, the TigerHawks are closing in on an unbeaten regular season.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers are averaging almost 80 a night while allowing just 45.
2. Bellevue Marquette (16-0)
Previous rank: 2
Other than Madrid, not many teams have been as strong as the Defenders, who are winning by 34 points a night.
3. ACGC (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
Six straight for the Chargers since that 84-77 loss to Madrid earlier this month.
4. Bedford (15-0)
Previous rank: 7
Winning 15 in a row is tough, and the Bulldogs have done so by an average margin of victory of over 34 points.
5. St. Edmond (12-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Gaels continued their winning ways, stretching the win streak to six straight.
6. Collins-Maxwell (13-0)
Previous rank: 10
Another perfect week concluded for the Spartans.
7. North Linn (14-2)
Previous rank: 3
While some might be counting these Lynx out, that could prove costly come tournament time.
8. Northwood-Kensett (14-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Vikings saw their 14-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Lake Mills, 61-50.
9. Woodbine (13-1)
Previous rank: 6
It was a challenge for Woodbine to begin last week, as Treynor topped them, 51-33.
10. MMCRU (14-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Six straight for MMCRU since an 88-75 loss to Western Christian includes wins over OABCIG and Le Mars Gehlen.