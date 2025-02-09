Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 10:
Class 4A
1. Valley (15-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers have not tasted defeat since an early January setback to Cedar Falls.
2. Linn-Mar (15-2)
Previous rank: 3
A win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy helped the Lions extend their streak to nine in a row.
3. Sioux City East (14-3)
Previous rank: 5
After knocking off Council Bluffs Lincoln, East came up short vs. Valley.
4. Waukee Northwest (14-3)
Previous rank: 6
A big 29-point win over Kennedy showed just how dangerous these Wolves can be.
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-4)
Previous rank: 2
It was a tough week for the Cougars, as they dropped games to Linn-Mar and Waukee Northwest.
6. Council Bluffs Lincoln (17-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Lynx finally felt defeat, coming up short at Sioux City East, 71-66.
7. Ames (17-2)
Previous rank: 7
Six in a row for the Little Cyclones with two games left on the docket.
8. Dubuque Senior (14-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Rams have reeled off eight in a row, scoring over 70 in five of those.
9. Cedar Falls (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
Three wins in a row for the Tigers since that tough loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Hawks were unable to follow up the win over Cedar Falls, falling to Linn-Mar.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (18-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Lions continue to mow down the opposition with ease.
2. Storm Lake (15-1)
Previous rank: 2
It was another big week for the Tornadoes, who are averaging over 77 points per game.
3. Decorah (17-1)
Previous rank: 3
Seven in a row by the Vikings since a five-point loss to Prairie.
4. Knoxville (17-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers hold a margin of victory of 33 points per game this year.
5. Ballard (15-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Bombers have picked up four straight, including two wins by three points each during that stretch.
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-6)
Previous rank: 7
A nice win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson got the Saints back on track after two setbacks in a row.
7. Clear Creek-Amana (16-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Clippers have now won nine in a row and 15 of 16 overall.
8. MOC-Floyd Valley (15-4)
Previous rank: 5
A second straight loss was followed by back-to-back wins for MOC-Floyd Valley.
9. ADM (14-4)
Previous rank: 9
Big wins over Indianola and Gilbert helped the Tigers regroup from a loss to Ballard.
10. Pella (13-5)
Previous rank: 10
Pella has now won six in a row, including a dominating win over Pella Christian.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (18-1)
Previous rank: 1
Just the lone loss to Clear Lake has the Thunder from being perfect.
2. Grundy Center (18-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Spartans continue to march towards the postseason.
3. Carroll Kuemper (19-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights are rolling, averaging over 83 points a night.
4. Aplington Parkersburg (18-1)
Previous rank: 5
Three more wins added to the run the Falcons are on.
5. Western Christian (17-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Pack saw their win streak come to an end at Waukee.
6. West Lyon (16-3)
Previous rank: 6
Five in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.
7. North Fayette Valley (20-0)
Previous rank: 9
Twenty up, 20 down for the TigerHawks.
8. Treynor (16-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Cardinals have not lost since an early January defeat to Grand View Christian.
9. Unity Christian (15-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights were clipped by West Lyon, 71-70.
10. Ridge View (18-1)
Previous rank: 8
After winning 17 straight, the Raptors were stunned by Lawton-Bronson.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (19-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers just keep on winning, as they are now up to 19 in a row.
2. Bellevue Marquette (20-0)
Previous rank: 2
Right on the heels of Madrid is Bellevue Marquette, who has picked up 20 straight victories.
3. ACGC (18-1)
Previous rank: 3
A loss to Madrid in early January is the only knock on the resume of the Chargers.
4. St. Edmond (17-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Gaels got revenge on Humboldt but were unable to handle the size of Clear Lake.
5. North Linn (18-2)
Previous rank: 6
Back-to-back 103-point games show just how impressive this Lynx offense can be.
6. MMCRU (18-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Royals stretched their win streak to 10 in a row.
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Rebels have won seven of eight overall.
8. Bedford (19-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Bulldogs had their 18-game win streak snapped against East Mills.
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Along with a dominating win over Woodbine, CR-B hung tough with ACGC.
10. Woodbine (17-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Tigers were silenced by Coon Rapids-Bayard, scoring just 25 points.