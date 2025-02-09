High School

Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball teams from Class 4A to 1A

Dana Becker

Valley's Zay Robinson (4) drives down the court on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Valley High School.
Valley's Zay Robinson (4) drives down the court on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Valley High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 10:

Class 4A

1. Valley (15-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers have not tasted defeat since an early January setback to Cedar Falls.

2. Linn-Mar (15-2)

Previous rank: 3

A win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy helped the Lions extend their streak to nine in a row.

3. Sioux City East (14-3)

Previous rank: 5

After knocking off Council Bluffs Lincoln, East came up short vs. Valley.

4. Waukee Northwest (14-3)

Previous rank: 6

A big 29-point win over Kennedy showed just how dangerous these Wolves can be.

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-4)

Previous rank: 2

It was a tough week for the Cougars, as they dropped games to Linn-Mar and Waukee Northwest.

6. Council Bluffs Lincoln (17-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Lynx finally felt defeat, coming up short at Sioux City East, 71-66.

7. Ames (17-2)

Previous rank: 7

Six in a row for the Little Cyclones with two games left on the docket.

8. Dubuque Senior (14-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Rams have reeled off eight in a row, scoring over 70 in five of those.

9. Cedar Falls (15-2)

Previous rank: 9

Three wins in a row for the Tigers since that tough loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Hawks were unable to follow up the win over Cedar Falls, falling to Linn-Mar.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (18-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Lions continue to mow down the opposition with ease.

2. Storm Lake (15-1)

Previous rank: 2

It was another big week for the Tornadoes, who are averaging over 77 points per game.

3. Decorah (17-1)

Previous rank: 3

Seven in a row by the Vikings since a five-point loss to Prairie.

4. Knoxville (17-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Panthers hold a margin of victory of 33 points per game this year.

5. Ballard (15-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Bombers have picked up four straight, including two wins by three points each during that stretch.

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-6)

Previous rank: 7

A nice win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson got the Saints back on track after two setbacks in a row.

7. Clear Creek-Amana (16-4)

Previous rank: 8

The Clippers have now won nine in a row and 15 of 16 overall.

8. MOC-Floyd Valley (15-4)

Previous rank: 5

A second straight loss was followed by back-to-back wins for MOC-Floyd Valley.

9. ADM (14-4)

Previous rank: 9

Big wins over Indianola and Gilbert helped the Tigers regroup from a loss to Ballard.

10. Pella (13-5)

Previous rank: 10

Pella has now won six in a row, including a dominating win over Pella Christian.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (18-1)

Previous rank: 1

Just the lone loss to Clear Lake has the Thunder from being perfect.

2. Grundy Center (18-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Spartans continue to march towards the postseason.

3. Carroll Kuemper (19-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Knights are rolling, averaging over 83 points a night.

4. Aplington Parkersburg (18-1)

Previous rank: 5

Three more wins added to the run the Falcons are on.

5. Western Christian (17-3)

Previous rank: 3

The Pack saw their win streak come to an end at Waukee.

6. West Lyon (16-3)

Previous rank: 6

Five in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.

7. North Fayette Valley (20-0)

Previous rank: 9

Twenty up, 20 down for the TigerHawks.

8. Treynor (16-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Cardinals have not lost since an early January defeat to Grand View Christian.

9. Unity Christian (15-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Knights were clipped by West Lyon, 71-70.

10. Ridge View (18-1)

Previous rank: 8

After winning 17 straight, the Raptors were stunned by Lawton-Bronson.

Class 1A

1. Madrid (19-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers just keep on winning, as they are now up to 19 in a row.

2. Bellevue Marquette (20-0)

Previous rank: 2

Right on the heels of Madrid is Bellevue Marquette, who has picked up 20 straight victories.

3. ACGC (18-1)

Previous rank: 3

A loss to Madrid in early January is the only knock on the resume of the Chargers.

4. St. Edmond (17-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Gaels got revenge on Humboldt but were unable to handle the size of Clear Lake.

5. North Linn (18-2)

Previous rank: 6

Back-to-back 103-point games show just how impressive this Lynx offense can be.

6. MMCRU (18-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Royals stretched their win streak to 10 in a row.

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Rebels have won seven of eight overall.

8. Bedford (19-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Bulldogs had their 18-game win streak snapped against East Mills.

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Along with a dominating win over Woodbine, CR-B hung tough with ACGC.

10. Woodbine (17-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Tigers were silenced by Coon Rapids-Bayard, scoring just 25 points.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa