Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball teams from Class 4A to 1A

Linn-Mar and Ames are both ranked in the Top 10 in Class 4A.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 17:

Class 4A

1. Linn-Mar (17-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Lions just keep winning, stretching their streak to 11 in a row.

2. Sioux City East (16-3)

Previous rank: 3

Offense is not an issue for the Black Raiders, who are averaging almost 77 per game.

3. Waukee Northwest (16-3)

Previous rank: 4

Make it six straight by the Wolves, including an impressive win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (16-4)

Previous rank: 5

Back-to-back wins for the Cougars, allowing under 50 in both.

5. Valley (15-3)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers were routed by Johnston at home, 78-51.

6. Council Bluffs Lincoln (18-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Lynx bounced back from their first - and only loss - to date.

7. Ames (17-2)

Previous rank: 7

Six in a row for the Little Cyclones with two games left on the docket.

8. Dubuque Senior (15-3)

Previous rank: 8

Following nine in a row, the Rams were clipped by Linn-Mar, 61-56.

9. Cedar Falls (17-2)

Previous rank: 9

Five straight for the Tigers, who appear back on track.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-4)

Previous rank: 10

Three in a row and eight of nine overall for the Hawks.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (19-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Lions continue to mow down the opposition with ease.

2. Storm Lake (18-1)

Previous rank: 2

Not many have been able to hang with the high-scoring Tornadoes.

3. Decorah (18-1)

Previous rank: 3

Eight in a row by the the Vikings now.

4. Knoxville (20-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Panthers hold a margin of victory of 29 points per game this year.

5. Ballard (17-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Bombers have picked up six straight..

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-7)

Previous rank: 6

Xavier concludes the year with games against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls.

7. Clear Creek-Amana (17-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Clippers have now won 10 in a row and 16 of 17 overall.

8. MOC-Floyd Valley (17-4)

Previous rank: 8

Four in a row now for the Dutchmen.

9. ADM (16-4)

Previous rank: 9

The Tigers are riding high, winners of four straight and 10 of the last 11.

10. Pella (15-6)

Previous rank: 10

Tough loss to Dallas Center-Grimes, but Pella is one to watch here coming up.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (20-1)

Previous rank: 1

Just the lone loss to Clear Lake has the Thunder from being perfect.

2. Carroll Kuemper (20-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Knights are rolling, averaging over 83 points a night.

3. Grundy Center (19-1)

Previous rank: 2

Potential state matchup saw Grand View Christian score a 53-43 victory.

4. Aplington Parkersburg (19-2)

Previous rank: 4

Waverly-Shell Rock scored a six-point win over the Falcons, who quickly bounced back.

5. Western Christian (19-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Pack got back on track, topping two foes to end the year.

6. West Lyon (18-3)

Previous rank: 6

Seven in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.

7. North Fayette Valley (21-0)

Previous rank: 7

Make it 21 up, 21 down for the TigerHawks.

8. Treynor (19-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Cardinals have not lost since an early January defeat to Grand View Christian.

9. Unity Christian (17-4)

Previous rank: 9

After falling to West Lyon, Unity Christian claimed two to end the year last week.

10. Ridge View (20-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Raptors wrapped things up with three in a row.

Class 1A

1. Madrid (21-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers just keep on winning, as they are now up to 21 in a row.

2. Bellevue Marquette (21-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Defenders were unable to slow down 5A Dubuque Senior, 74-52.

3. St. Edmond (18-3)

Previous rank: 4

The Gaels head into the postseason with plenty of momentum and confidence.

4. North Linn (19-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Lynx are averaging almost 76 points per game.

5. ACGC (19-2)

Previous rank: 3

Second loss to Madrid showed the Chargers need to fix a few things.

6. MMCRU (20-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Royals stretched their win streak to 12 in a row.

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Rebels have won nine of 10 overall.

8. Bedford (20-1)

Previous rank: 8

After a loss earlier this month, the Bulldogs rebounded with convincing wins.

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (19-2)

Previous rank: 9

Holding a 22-point margin of victory, the Crusaders picked up a pair of easy victories.

10. Woodbine (19-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Tigers scored over 82 in their last three.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

