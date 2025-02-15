Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 17:
Class 4A
1. Linn-Mar (17-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Lions just keep winning, stretching their streak to 11 in a row.
2. Sioux City East (16-3)
Previous rank: 3
Offense is not an issue for the Black Raiders, who are averaging almost 77 per game.
3. Waukee Northwest (16-3)
Previous rank: 4
Make it six straight by the Wolves, including an impressive win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (16-4)
Previous rank: 5
Back-to-back wins for the Cougars, allowing under 50 in both.
5. Valley (15-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers were routed by Johnston at home, 78-51.
6. Council Bluffs Lincoln (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Lynx bounced back from their first - and only loss - to date.
7. Ames (17-2)
Previous rank: 7
Six in a row for the Little Cyclones with two games left on the docket.
8. Dubuque Senior (15-3)
Previous rank: 8
Following nine in a row, the Rams were clipped by Linn-Mar, 61-56.
9. Cedar Falls (17-2)
Previous rank: 9
Five straight for the Tigers, who appear back on track.
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-4)
Previous rank: 10
Three in a row and eight of nine overall for the Hawks.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (19-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Lions continue to mow down the opposition with ease.
2. Storm Lake (18-1)
Previous rank: 2
Not many have been able to hang with the high-scoring Tornadoes.
3. Decorah (18-1)
Previous rank: 3
Eight in a row by the the Vikings now.
4. Knoxville (20-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers hold a margin of victory of 29 points per game this year.
5. Ballard (17-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Bombers have picked up six straight..
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-7)
Previous rank: 6
Xavier concludes the year with games against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls.
7. Clear Creek-Amana (17-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Clippers have now won 10 in a row and 16 of 17 overall.
8. MOC-Floyd Valley (17-4)
Previous rank: 8
Four in a row now for the Dutchmen.
9. ADM (16-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Tigers are riding high, winners of four straight and 10 of the last 11.
10. Pella (15-6)
Previous rank: 10
Tough loss to Dallas Center-Grimes, but Pella is one to watch here coming up.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
Just the lone loss to Clear Lake has the Thunder from being perfect.
2. Carroll Kuemper (20-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Knights are rolling, averaging over 83 points a night.
3. Grundy Center (19-1)
Previous rank: 2
Potential state matchup saw Grand View Christian score a 53-43 victory.
4. Aplington Parkersburg (19-2)
Previous rank: 4
Waverly-Shell Rock scored a six-point win over the Falcons, who quickly bounced back.
5. Western Christian (19-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Pack got back on track, topping two foes to end the year.
6. West Lyon (18-3)
Previous rank: 6
Seven in a row for West Lyon since a two-game slide in mid-January.
7. North Fayette Valley (21-0)
Previous rank: 7
Make it 21 up, 21 down for the TigerHawks.
8. Treynor (19-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Cardinals have not lost since an early January defeat to Grand View Christian.
9. Unity Christian (17-4)
Previous rank: 9
After falling to West Lyon, Unity Christian claimed two to end the year last week.
10. Ridge View (20-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Raptors wrapped things up with three in a row.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (21-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers just keep on winning, as they are now up to 21 in a row.
2. Bellevue Marquette (21-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Defenders were unable to slow down 5A Dubuque Senior, 74-52.
3. St. Edmond (18-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Gaels head into the postseason with plenty of momentum and confidence.
4. North Linn (19-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lynx are averaging almost 76 points per game.
5. ACGC (19-2)
Previous rank: 3
Second loss to Madrid showed the Chargers need to fix a few things.
6. MMCRU (20-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Royals stretched their win streak to 12 in a row.
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Rebels have won nine of 10 overall.
8. Bedford (20-1)
Previous rank: 8
After a loss earlier this month, the Bulldogs rebounded with convincing wins.
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (19-2)
Previous rank: 9
Holding a 22-point margin of victory, the Crusaders picked up a pair of easy victories.
10. Woodbine (19-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Tigers scored over 82 in their last three.