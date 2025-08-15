Iowa High School Cross Country: Top Returning Boys
One of the more grueling high school sports begins this month with cross country, as runners from around the state hit the pavement for mile after mile after mile.
All roads lead to Fort Dodge and Lakeside Golf Course at Kennedy Park for the season-ending state cross country championships, as individual and team winners will be crowned in four classes.
Here is a look at some of the top returning boys distance runners in Iowa high school cross country this season:
TOP RETURNING BOYS IOWA HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS
Logan Bleich, Gilbert, Junior
The Tigers will be a team to watch, as Bleich was fifth in 3A last year in 15:34.
Slader Buckheister, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior
Buckheister has one final chance to bring home the trophy, coming off a fourth in 4A with a time of 15:29.
Ben Byers, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Senior
Byers went 16:26 at state, good enough to place him seven in 1A.
Jack Crossland, Johnston, Junior
Another youngster who arrived on the scene, Crossland went 15:33 to place sixth in 4A as a sophomore.
Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
As a sophomore, Decker went 15:10 to place third overall in 4A.
Canaan Dunham, Pella, Senior
Part of an impressive group of 3A runners, Dunham was runner-up in 15:16 last fall.
Jesse Gomez, Denver, Sophomore
What a ninth-grade season it was for Gomez, as he was seventh in 2A with a state time of 16:19.
Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North, Sophomore
To close out his freshman campaign, Gutema finished seventh in 4A, going 15:33.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, Senior
Merrick raced out to a runner-up finish in 4A last season, clocking a time of 15:08. He will be one of the favorites to win it all this year.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, Senior
If you have not heard of Nauman, you have been living under a rock, as the distance superstar won the 3A title last fall in 14:59. He has committed to Oregon and is coming off a banner 2024-25 racing season.
Knute Rogne, Lake Mills, Senior
While he might have an old-school football name, Rogne is a beast in cross country, as he was 10th in 1A at state in 16:31.
Kael Streeter, Carlisle, Senior
Streeter placed himself in the 3A Top 10 as a junior, finishing 10th in 16:17.
Carson Squiers, Gilbert, Senior
The leader of the group at Gilbert, Squiers was sixth as a junior in 15:38.
Jacob Tallman, Gilbert, Junior
Tallman was the top finisher for the Tigers last fall, placing fourth in 3A with a time of 15:30.
Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian, Senior
One more senior looking to push Nauman in 3A is Ten Pas, as the Lion was third last year in 15:27.
Hayden Thompson, Lake Mills, Senior
The highest returning 1A finisher, Thompson was fifth last fall in 16:12.
Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg, Senior
Torres picked the right time for a personal record, going 15:55 to place second in 2A.
Anthony Valles, St. Edmond, Senior
Valles is the second-highest returning finisher in 1A, as he took sixth in 16:14 last fall on his home course.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, Senior
The returning 2A state champion, Vokes had a great state race, clocking a time of 15:37.
AJ Willey, Bettendorf, Senior
Willey just missed out on the Top 10 a year ago, finishing 11th in 15:39 in 4A.
Dominic Williams, Cedar Falls, Junior
Williams placed his name inside the 4A Top 10, finishing 10th with a time of 15:39.