Record-setting day at the Iowa state cross country championships

Marissa Ferebee of Pella is your 3A State Champion with a time of 16:30.9, BREAKING the State Meet Record previously held at 16.48.6 and now holds the all-time best on any course in Iowa in the 2024 State Cross Country Meet presented by @IowaFarmBureau



