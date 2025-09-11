Iowa High School Football Coach Makes Shocking Decision
An Iowa high school football coach has made the decision to resign in hopes of forcing the school district to make a move.
Cory Quail, who served as the head football coach at Highland High School, confirmed on social media Wednesday night that he has stepped down. In his post, Quail cited player safety as the reason for his decision.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to write this message,” Quail posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately, misrepresentations put out online leave me no choice.
“Yes, I have resigned my position as head football coach at Highland. I tendered my resignation with hope that it would force the decision to not play another football game this season for player protection. Participation numbers are low and injures have accrued.
“It was not safe to be out on that field last Friday night and anyone who saw us trying to put receivers in lineman jerseys would agree. That scenario will not change over the course of this year. I will not put our kids in an unsafe place to selfishly build ego for competition.”
Highland Head Football Coach Wanted to Silence 'False Rumors'
Quail noted that he felt a need to take to social media in response to “incorrectly reported” information “causing false rumors.”
“First, I called the players meeting on Monday. I told the players why things were happening and to complete honestly. I then stood there and hugged them in tears,” he wrote. “Also, never was I contacted by any publication about this matter. Any quotes published from me were taken directly after Friday night’s game. It was in response to what was said to our players after the contest.
“Once I looked over all information on Saturday and received injury reports, it was clear that we were not safely participating in this sport for 2025.”
From there, Quail made the decision to contact school officials and inform them of the status of the program and his reasoning for resigning. He plans to remain the 6-12 PE teacher at Highland.
Highland Announced Pause on Season for Next Two Weeks
Highland previously announced they were pausing the season for at least two weeks after opening the season with losses by a combined score of 53-7. The Huskies were scheduled to host New London this Friday night for Homecoming and host Pekin next Friday, September 19.
The current Highland schedule has games with Van Buren County, Columbus and Midland on it.
Highland opened the year with a 13-0 loss at home to Martensdale-St. Marys before falling to Wapello last week, 40-7.