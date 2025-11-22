Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
See every score from a weekend of Iowa high school football championship action
The 2025 Iowa high school football season concluded on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the championship games from Thursday and Friday.
Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 20-21, 2025
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 20-21, 2025
Bishop Garrigan 44, Woodbine 42
Dowling 27, Liberty 10
Kuemper 28, Van Meter 7
MMCRU 30, St. Ansgar 17
Nevada 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Regina 27, West Lyon 34
Xavier 31, Pella 6
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published