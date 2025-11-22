Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

High School

Robin Erickson

Dowling Catholic claimed the Class 5A title on Friday night defeating Iowa City Liberty with a final score of 27-10.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season concluded on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the championship games from Thursday and Friday.

Bishop Garrigan 44, Woodbine 42

Dowling 27, Liberty 10

Kuemper 28, Van Meter 7

MMCRU 30, St. Ansgar 17

Nevada 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic 6

Regina 27, West Lyon 34

Xavier 31, Pella 6

