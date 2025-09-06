High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025

Dowling Catholic running back Ian Middleton (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Carter Barrett (77) during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 5, 2025

ACGC 54, Southwest Valley 6

A-D-M 41, Ballard 3

A-H-S-T 54, Red Oak 13

Akron-Westfield 29, Westwood 19

Alburnett 42, Mid-Prairie 37

Albia 30, Central Lee 0

Ankeny 26, Waukee 13

Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar 10

Aplington-Parkersburg 0, Dike-New Hartford 7

Ar-We-Va 15, Glidden-Ralston 14

Atlantic 30, Denison-Schleswig 8

Audubon 76, Griswold 8

B-G-M 76, Colfax-Mingo 12

Beckman 44, Monticello 7

Bedford 50, Lenox 14

Bellevue 42, Camanche 35

Bettendorf 21, Iowa City 7

Bishop Garrigan 52, Riceville 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 27, Le Mars 12

Boone 48, Perry 7

Burlington 45, Oskaloosa 31

CAM 46, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

Cascade 14, Hudson 7

Centerville 44, Fairfield 38

Central Springs 36, Lake Mills 15

Chariton 38, Davis County 0

Charles City 19, Forest City 15

Clarke 10, Saydel 0

Clarinda 13, Shenandoah 20

Clear Creek-Amana 51, Davenport North 6

Clear Lake 23, Humboldt 7

Clarksville 76, GMG 12

Clinton 26, Davenport Central 13

Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 62, Colo-NESCO 22

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Ottumwa 0

Danville 48, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Decorah 49, Crestwood 6

Denver 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines Christian 28, Roland-Story 7

Des Moines North 24, Lincoln 7

Don Bosco 74, West Central 0

Dowling 31, Johnston 10

Durant 28, Lisbon 14

Earlham 60, Martensdale-St. Mary's 7

East Marshall 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16

East Mills 46, Stanton 8

East Sac County 25, Alta/Aurelia 15

East Union 60, Seymour 18

Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Springville 29

Emmetsburg 34, Southeast Valley 27

Fort Dodge 7, Webster City 6

Fremont-Mills 20, Boyer Valley 18

Geneseo 26, Assumption 18

Gilbert 48, Mason City 26

Glenwood 17, Harlan 12

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 54, St. Mary's 14

Grand View Christian School 35, West Central Valley 0

Greene County 19, Woodward-Granger 36

Grinnell 13, Bondurant-Farrar 9

Grundy Center 41, Columbus 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18, South O'Brien 17

Independence 45, Washington 7

Indianola 13, Carlisle 3

Interstate 35 6, Underwood 49

Iowa City West 56, Hempstead 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 0, South Hardin 37

Iowa Valley 74, Belle Plaine 6

Jefferson 42, Muscatine 21

Jefferson 38, Storm Lake 12

Jesup 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Kennedy 13, Prairie 38

Keokuk 27, Mediapolis 14

Kuemper 52, Algona 10

Lamoni 57, Mormon Trail 22

Lawton-Bronson 17, Pocahontas 12

Lewis Central 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30

Liberty 38, Southeast Polk 20

Lincoln 34, Sioux City North 10

Lynnville-Sully 50, Cardinal 0

Madrid 50, North Mahaska 0

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42, Northwest Webster 12

Maquoketa Valley 0, North Linn 16

Marshalltown 43, Waterloo East 20

Midland 25, North Cedar 7

MMCRU 41, Hinton 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Unity Christian 18

Montezuma 63, Wayne 20

Moravia 42, Murray 12

Mt. Pleasant 42, Knoxville 8

Mt. Vernon 30, Benton 20

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Postville 0

Nevada 30, PCM 28

Newton 13, North Polk 16

Nodaway Valley 33, Central Decatur 18

North Butler 18, South Winneshiek 14

North Fayette Valley 6, West Delaware 41

North Linn 16, Maquoketa Valley 0

North Polk 16, Newton 13

North Tama 52, Tripoli 41

North Union 54, North Iowa 0

Northeast 26, Maquoketa 20

Northwood-Kensett 40, Harris-Lake Park 20

Northwest 27, Valley 24

Norwalk 24, Sioux City East 13

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 18, Tri-Center 14

Ogden 25, Eagle Grove 24

Okoboji 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Osage 48, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6

Panorama 28, South Hamilton 22

Pekin 68, New London 20

Pella 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

Pleasant Valley 14, Cedar Falls 21

Pleasantville 21, Pella Christian 20

Prairie 38, Kennedy 13

Regina 28, West Branch 16

Ridge View 28, South Central Calhoun 6

Riverside 44, Mt. Ayr 32

Roosevelt 41, Des Moines East 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Lewis Central 27

Sheldon 14, Sioux Center 35

Shenandoah 20, Clarinda 13

Sibley-Ocheyedan 49, Gehlen Catholic 14

Sigourney-Keota 14, Wilton 19

Sioux Center 35, Sheldon 14

Sioux City East 23, Norwalk 13

Sioux City West 19, South Sioux City 7

Solon 33, Williamsburg 14

Southeast Polk 20, Liberty 38

Southeast Warren 62, Baxter High School 34

Spencer 27, Carroll 19

St. Albert 31, IKM/Manning 26

St. Ansgar 63, Starmont 3

St. Edmond 64, Newell-Fonda 28

Union 42, South Tama County 6

Urbandale 41, Ames 3

Van Meter 21, Treynor 13

Vinton-Shellsburg 42, Jesup 14

WACO 41, Winfield-Mt. Union 22

Wahlert 41, Anamosa 0

Wapello 40, Highland 7

Wapsie Valley 53, East Buchanan 14

Waterloo West 34, Dubuque Senior 27

Waukon 59, Oelwein 6

West Delaware 41, North Fayette Valley 6

West Fork 56, BCLUW 20

West Hancock 34, AGWSR 0

West Lyon 39, Central Lyon 0

West Sioux 41, Sioux Central 14

Western Christian 21, Spirit Lake 17

Western Dubuque 13, Xavier 21

Wilton 19, Sigourney-Keota 14

Winterset 28, Creston 27

Woodbine 86, Sidney 6

Woodbury Central 42, West Monona 0

Xavier 21, Western Dubuque 13

