Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.
ACGC 54, Southwest Valley 6
A-D-M 41, Ballard 3
A-H-S-T 54, Red Oak 13
Akron-Westfield 29, Westwood 19
Alburnett 42, Mid-Prairie 37
Albia 30, Central Lee 0
Ankeny 26, Waukee 13
Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar 10
Aplington-Parkersburg 0, Dike-New Hartford 7
Ar-We-Va 15, Glidden-Ralston 14
Atlantic 30, Denison-Schleswig 8
Audubon 76, Griswold 8
B-G-M 76, Colfax-Mingo 12
Beckman 44, Monticello 7
Bedford 50, Lenox 14
Bellevue 42, Camanche 35
Bettendorf 21, Iowa City 7
Bishop Garrigan 52, Riceville 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 27, Le Mars 12
Boone 48, Perry 7
Burlington 45, Oskaloosa 31
CAM 46, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Cascade 14, Hudson 7
Centerville 44, Fairfield 38
Central Springs 36, Lake Mills 15
Chariton 38, Davis County 0
Charles City 19, Forest City 15
Clarke 10, Saydel 0
Clarinda 13, Shenandoah 20
Clear Creek-Amana 51, Davenport North 6
Clear Lake 23, Humboldt 7
Clarksville 76, GMG 12
Clinton 26, Davenport Central 13
Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 62, Colo-NESCO 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Ottumwa 0
Danville 48, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Decorah 49, Crestwood 6
Denver 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Des Moines Christian 28, Roland-Story 7
Des Moines North 24, Lincoln 7
Don Bosco 74, West Central 0
Dowling 31, Johnston 10
Durant 28, Lisbon 14
Earlham 60, Martensdale-St. Mary's 7
East Marshall 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16
East Mills 46, Stanton 8
East Sac County 25, Alta/Aurelia 15
East Union 60, Seymour 18
Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Springville 29
Emmetsburg 34, Southeast Valley 27
Fort Dodge 7, Webster City 6
Fremont-Mills 20, Boyer Valley 18
Geneseo 26, Assumption 18
Gilbert 48, Mason City 26
Glenwood 17, Harlan 12
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 54, St. Mary's 14
Grand View Christian School 35, West Central Valley 0
Greene County 19, Woodward-Granger 36
Grinnell 13, Bondurant-Farrar 9
Grundy Center 41, Columbus 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18, South O'Brien 17
Independence 45, Washington 7
Indianola 13, Carlisle 3
Interstate 35 6, Underwood 49
Iowa City West 56, Hempstead 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 0, South Hardin 37
Iowa Valley 74, Belle Plaine 6
Jefferson 42, Muscatine 21
Jefferson 38, Storm Lake 12
Jesup 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Kennedy 13, Prairie 38
Keokuk 27, Mediapolis 14
Kuemper 52, Algona 10
Lamoni 57, Mormon Trail 22
Lawton-Bronson 17, Pocahontas 12
Lewis Central 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30
Liberty 38, Southeast Polk 20
Lincoln 34, Sioux City North 10
Lynnville-Sully 50, Cardinal 0
Madrid 50, North Mahaska 0
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42, Northwest Webster 12
Maquoketa Valley 0, North Linn 16
Marshalltown 43, Waterloo East 20
Midland 25, North Cedar 7
MMCRU 41, Hinton 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Unity Christian 18
Montezuma 63, Wayne 20
Moravia 42, Murray 12
Mt. Pleasant 42, Knoxville 8
Mt. Vernon 30, Benton 20
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Postville 0
Nevada 30, PCM 28
Newton 13, North Polk 16
Nodaway Valley 33, Central Decatur 18
North Butler 18, South Winneshiek 14
North Fayette Valley 6, West Delaware 41
North Linn 16, Maquoketa Valley 0
North Polk 16, Newton 13
North Tama 52, Tripoli 41
North Union 54, North Iowa 0
Northeast 26, Maquoketa 20
Northwood-Kensett 40, Harris-Lake Park 20
Northwest 27, Valley 24
Norwalk 24, Sioux City East 13
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 18, Tri-Center 14
Ogden 25, Eagle Grove 24
Okoboji 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Osage 48, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6
Panorama 28, South Hamilton 22
Pekin 68, New London 20
Pella 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
Pleasant Valley 14, Cedar Falls 21
Pleasantville 21, Pella Christian 20
Prairie 38, Kennedy 13
Regina 28, West Branch 16
Ridge View 28, South Central Calhoun 6
Riverside 44, Mt. Ayr 32
Roosevelt 41, Des Moines East 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Lewis Central 27
Sheldon 14, Sioux Center 35
Shenandoah 20, Clarinda 13
Sibley-Ocheyedan 49, Gehlen Catholic 14
Sigourney-Keota 14, Wilton 19
Sioux Center 35, Sheldon 14
Sioux City East 23, Norwalk 13
Sioux City West 19, South Sioux City 7
Solon 33, Williamsburg 14
Southeast Polk 20, Liberty 38
Southeast Warren 62, Baxter High School 34
Spencer 27, Carroll 19
St. Albert 31, IKM/Manning 26
St. Ansgar 63, Starmont 3
St. Edmond 64, Newell-Fonda 28
Union 42, South Tama County 6
Urbandale 41, Ames 3
Van Meter 21, Treynor 13
Vinton-Shellsburg 42, Jesup 14
WACO 41, Winfield-Mt. Union 22
Wahlert 41, Anamosa 0
Wapello 40, Highland 7
Wapsie Valley 53, East Buchanan 14
Waterloo West 34, Dubuque Senior 27
Waukon 59, Oelwein 6
West Delaware 41, North Fayette Valley 6
West Fork 56, BCLUW 20
West Hancock 34, AGWSR 0
West Lyon 39, Central Lyon 0
West Sioux 41, Sioux Central 14
Western Christian 21, Spirit Lake 17
Western Dubuque 13, Xavier 21
Wilton 19, Sigourney-Keota 14
Winterset 28, Creston 27
Woodbine 86, Sidney 6
Woodbury Central 42, West Monona 0
Xavier 21, Western Dubuque 13