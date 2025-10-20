Iowa High School Football Official Rankings, RPI Released
Iowa High School Athletic Association reveals latest official football rankings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the fourth football rankings for several classes, as determined by the IHSAA Football Rankings Committees.
Also, the latest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the remaining classes has been updated heading into the final week of the regular season.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player all begin playoff games this coming Friday as 5A, 4A and 3A wind down with the final regular season games.
Here are both the RPI for those classes and the rankings for the others from the Iowa High School Athletic Association:
Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Sioux City East
- Iowa City Liberty
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Valley
- Cedar Falls
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Waterloo West
- Norwalk
- Indianola
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- North Polk
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Pella
- Western Dubuque
- Newton
- Fort Dodge
- ADM
- Decorah
- Glenwood
- North Scott
- Davenport North
- Le Mars
- Lewis Central
- Mason City
- West Delaware
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- Sioux Center
- Wahlert Catholic
- Nevada
- Des Moines Christian
- Independence
- Central DeWitt
- Mount Pleasant
- Benton Community
- Winterset
- Atlantic
- Williamsburg
- Humboldt
Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Rankings
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- PCM
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
- West Branch
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Wilton
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Grundy Center
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- Underwood
- Beckman Catholic
- West Marshall
- Ridge View
Class A
- MMCRU
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- Wapsie Valley
- West Sioux
- Woodbury Central
- West Hancock
- Lynnville-Sully
- North Linn
- Nashua-Plainfield
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Don Bosco
- Fremont Mills
- Bedford
