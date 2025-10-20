High School

Iowa High School Football Official Rankings, RPI Released

Iowa High School Athletic Association reveals latest official football rankings

West Hancock Gavin Wunder (77) celebrates after his team’s touchdown stood during the Iowa high school Class A championship against Tri-Center Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the fourth football rankings for several classes, as determined by the IHSAA Football Rankings Committees.

Also, the latest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the remaining classes has been updated heading into the final week of the regular season.

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player all begin playoff games this coming Friday as 5A, 4A and 3A wind down with the final regular season games. 

Here are both the RPI for those classes and the rankings for the others from the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)

Class 5A

  1. Dowling Catholic
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Sioux City East
  4. Iowa City Liberty
  5. Johnston
  6. Ankeny
  7. Valley
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Dallas Center-Grimes
  10. Iowa City West
  11. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  12. Waterloo West
  13. Norwalk
  14. Indianola
  15. Southeast Polk
  16. Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. North Polk
  3. Gilbert
  4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  5. Pella
  6. Western Dubuque
  7. Newton
  8. Fort Dodge
  9. ADM
  10. Decorah
  11. Glenwood
  12. North Scott
  13. Davenport North
  14. Le Mars
  15. Lewis Central
  16. Mason City

Class 3A

  1. West Delaware
  2. Clear Lake
  3. Solon
  4. Bishop Heelan
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Wahlert Catholic
  7. Nevada
  8. Des Moines Christian
  9. Independence
  10. Central DeWitt
  11. Mount Pleasant
  12. Benton Community
  13. Winterset
  14. Atlantic
  15. Williamsburg
  16. Humboldt

Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Rankings

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. PCM
  3. Mid-Prairie
  4. Osage
  5. Alburnett
  6. Van Meter
  7. West Branch
  8. Okoboji
  9. Centerville
  10. Wilton

Class 1A

  1. West Lyon
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Treynor
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Underwood
  8. Beckman Catholic
  9. West Marshall
  10. Ridge View

Class A

  1. MMCRU
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. ACGC
  4. Wapsie Valley
  5. West Sioux
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. West Hancock
  8. Lynnville-Sully
  9. North Linn
  10. Nashua-Plainfield

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Iowa Valley
  5. Audubon
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. Don Bosco
  9. Fremont Mills
  10. Bedford

Published
