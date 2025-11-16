Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Bishop Heelan Tops Defending Champs
Noah Conley tossed three touchdown passes and Sioux City Bishop Heelan earned a spot in the Class 3A Iowa high school football state championship game Saturday with a win over Wahlert Catholic, 34-21.
The win advanced the Crusaders to the finals next week inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as they topped the defending state champions in the process. They will play Nevada, who pulled another upset in the semis.
Kasen Thomas caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Noah Conley to get the scoring started, as Conley took it in himself in the second to make it 14-0. Thomas, a University of Iowa commit, had 31 yards receiving, 26 yards rushing and blocked a kick.
Conley finished 12 of 19 passing for 152 yards and four total touchdowns, as Avery Favors ran for 34 yards, recovered a fumble and had an interception. Grant Whitcomb caught two touchdowns and had 44 yards, as Caden Lester had three receptions.
Wahlert Catholic was led by JP Elbert, as the quarterback threw for 133 yards and ran for 98 with a score. Anderson Herbst and Ben Francis each had rushing touchdowns.
Herbst ran 10 times for 67 yards and caught three passes, Wil Welbes had four receptions for 51 yards and Josh Oelke had two catches for 47.
Nevada’s Cinderella Run Continues
After knocking off No. 1, Nevada took care of No. 2 in the semifinals.
The Cubs posted a 29-10 victory over Solon, adding to their win vs. Clear Lake earlier in the postseason. They will now take on Bishop Heelan for the championship next week.
Austin Waldera capped an impressive 10-play, 70-yard drive with a short touchdown run, as Gavin Egeland followed with a successful 38-yard field goal to make it 10-0 early in favor of Nevada.
Egeland would answer a Ryan Locke field goal with his second of game, this time from 45 yards out.
The Spartans looked to be back on track when they scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Eli Kampman to Cody Milliman with 51 seconds left to play in the half, cutting the deficit to three.
But the third quarter belonged to upset-minded Nevada, as Egeland kicked in his third field goal of the night, this time from 42 yards out, and Drake Hinson ran in a touchdown that finished off a 12-play, 82-yard drive that chewed up over six minutes of the quarter.
Hinson added a second rushing score late in the fourth to seal the deal. He finished with 82 yards passing and 45 yards running.
But it was Waldera who was the standout, rushing 36 times for 233 yards on the night. He also caught a pair of passes for 20 more yards.