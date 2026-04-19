Iowa High School Football Prospect Commits To Minnesota

One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027 is off the board.

Will Clausen, a senior-to-be at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, made his commitment known on social media. Clausen is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman.

“Excited to announce my commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers,” Clausen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. “Row The Boat! Ski-U-Mah!.”

Following Visit, Top Iowa High School Offensive Line Prospect Commits To PJ Fleck, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Clausen made an unofficial visit to the school just prior to making his commitment official. Along with the offer from Minnesota, Clausen holds offers from Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, South Florida, Army, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo, Connecticut, Colgate, Harvard, Lindenwood, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Princeton and South Dakota.

Minnesota officially offered Clausen back in February, a few months after he made a gameday visit to the program.

Will Clausen Helped Cedar Rapids Prairie Football Reach Class 5A State Playoffs, Win Six Games This Past Fall

The Hawks went 6-4 this past fall with Clausen playing a key role on an offense that racked up 1,704 yards passing and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 2,046 yards and 26 touchdowns. The offensive line cleared holes for a ground attack that averaged six yards per carry competing in Iowa high school football’s largest classification, Class 5A.

Clausen was credited with 13 pancake blocks in 10 games.

In addition to his success on the football field, Clausen wrestles and competes on the Cedar Rapids Prairie track and field team.

Cedar Rapids Prairie Senior-To-Be Is Lone Iowa High School Football Player In Class Of 2027 For Minnesota

Clausen is the first player from the state of Iowa committed to Minnesota for the Class of 2027. The group includes high school athletes from in-state programs along with South Dakota, North Dakota, California and Mississippi.

This marks the second consecutive day that a major offensive line prospect from Iowa high school football has made a college commitment. Clausen joins fellow Class of 2027 standout Will Slagle, as the Grinnell High School student-athlete committed to Iowa State University on Saturday.

Currently, Clausen is part of the Cedar Rapids Prairie track and field team this spring, throwing both the shot put and discus for the Hawks. He has a best of 47-9.5 in the shot put with a best throw of 125-0 in the discus for Cedar Rapids Prairie.