Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Recommits To Iowa State

One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state has recommitted to Iowa State University.

Will Slagle, a senior-to-be at Grinnell High School, confirmed his plans to the Cyclones and hew head coach Jimmy Rogers. Previously, Slagle had committed to Iowa State and then-head coach Matt Campbell in November 2025.

“Loyal Sons Forever True,” Slagle posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in announcing his commitment to Iowa State.

Loyal Sons Forever True🌪️🌪️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/x3eT43J7or — Will Slagle (@slagle_will) April 17, 2026

Top Iowa High School Football Offensive Lineman Recommits To Iowa State

However, when Campbell took the head coach position at Penn State University, Slagle opened back up his recruitment. He told High School on SI at the time that he was “fully reopening my recruitment and will reevaluate schools.”

That included Iowa State, which locked Slagle up for the Class of 2027.

Slagle, a 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, is considered the No. 4 prospect in Iowa high school football for his class by 247Sports . The recruiting service also ranks him as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman.

In the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Slagle is the No. 4 player in Iowa, the No. 21 interior offensive lineman and the No. 402 player overall in the country.

Will Slagle Holds Multiple Offers From Top Division I Programs Including Iowa, Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin

Along with the offer from Iowa State, Slagle does hold offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford and Wisconsin.

During his sophomore season, Slagle helped Grinnell run for almost 1,400 yards and throwf or nearly 1,000 more, scoring 30 combined offensive touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury just prior to the start of his junior campaign this past year, forcing him to the sidelines.

On defense as a 10th-grader, Slagle had 10.5 tackles with one for loss.

Iowa State's Class Of 2027 Includes Isaiah Hansen Of Newton

Slagle noted on social media when he decommitted from the Cyclones that, “Iowa State is still a school I’m considering, and I look forward to taking some time to get to know Coach Jimmy Rogers and the new coaching staff before making my final decision.”

The current Class of 2027 recruiting group for Iowa State includes Slagle and fellow Iowa high school football standout Isaiah Hansen, a running back from Newton High School. Michigan’s Koen Hinzman, an offensive lineman like Slagle, and wide receiver Bryson Thompson out of San Antonio, Texas, are other key pieces to the group.