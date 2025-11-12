Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 12-15, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across Iowa from Wednesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 15, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend feature Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Dowling Catholic takes on No. 5 Valley in a top-five semifinal matchup. Meanwhile, No. 3 Liberty faces off against No. 4 Northwest in what could be one of the best games of the year.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 14
With 4 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into semifinals across all classifications.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 1 Dowling Catholic taking on No. 5 Valley. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 13
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Thursday, November 13, highlighted by No. 2 Xavier taking on No. 15 Newton. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, November 15, highlighted by No. 10 Solon taking on Nevada. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, November 15, highlighted by No. 6 Keumper taking on Wilton. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 8 Grundy Center taking on No. 9 Regina. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, November 14, kicking off with West Sioux taking on MMCRU. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, November 12
There are two games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Wednesday, November 12, kicking off with Audubon taking on Bishop Garrigan. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
