Iowa high school football scores, live updates (10/11/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Iowa high school football season kicks off this Friday night with an exciting lineup of games, including an Iowa Top 25 battle as Algona takes on Humboldt in a highly anticipated showdown.
What's on tap in Week 7: Algona vs. Humboldt headlines Iowa's biggest high school football games this week
Stay updated on all IHSAA football games and scores by following the SBLive Iowa High School Football Scoreboard. We provide in-game score updates and final results from across the state, along with full schedules and complete scores for all your favorite teams.
Here’s your guide to following all the Week 7 Iowa high school football action this Friday, October 11, 2024.
