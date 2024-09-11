Iowa high school football Top 25 rankings (9/11/2024)
Here are SBLive’s Iowa high school football rankings for the week of Sept. 8:
1. West Des Moines Dowling (2-0)
A win over rival West Des Moines Valley positions the Maroons atop the power rankings. They face a third consecutive challenge when they travel to Ankeny this week
2. West Des Moines Valley (1-1)
Despite the loss to WDM Dowling, the Tigers hold a win over defending state champion Southeast Polk. And were within one score of the Maroons in a tight contest.
3. Waukee (2-0)
The Warriors' prolific offense averages almost 50 points per game. In two weeks, they will face WDM Valley inside Tiger Stadium.
4. Ankeny Centennial (2-0)
The next four weeks will give us a great indication of how far the Jaguars will go. Centennial plays Cedar Falls, Southeast Polk and WDM Dowling during that stretch.
5. Southeast Polk (1-1)
How will the defending 5A state champs respond to their first loss? Cedar Rapids Prairie finds out this coming Friday night.
6. Cedar Falls (2-0)
The Tigers moved to 2-0 with a thrilling 37-34 victory over Johnston this past Friday night. They get Centennial, Iowa City Liberty and Linn-Mar to close out September.
7. Lewis Central (2-0)
Neither Harlan or Creston were much of a challenge for the mighty Titans, who now prepare for a showdown with ADM this week.
8. Solon (2-0)
Following a 33-7 win over Davenport Assumption to begin the year, the Spartans crushed Clear Creek-Amana, 42-14.
9. North Scott (2-0)
An early October matchup with Cedar Rapids Xavier could determine the favorites in 4A if the Lancers can survive vs. Davenport Assumption and Western Dubuque in coming weeks.
10. Bettendorf (2-0)
After getting by Pleasant Valley in Week 1, 25-24, the Bulldogs rolled Davenport West, 49-8. They should be favored in the rest of their games this season.
11. Iowa City Liberty (2-0)
New kids on the block, the Lightning laid claim to bragging rights in Iowa City by sweeping Iowa City West and Iowa City High to start the year. They are averaging over 52 points per game.
12. North Polk (2-0)
Offense has been no trouble for the Comets in the early going, posting 42 and 41 points in back-to-back wins over Bondurant-Farrar and Carlisle.
13. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
Outside of 5A, you would be hard-pressed to find a team with two better quality wins to begin the year, as the Saints downed Waverly-Shell Rock and Williamsburg.
14. Mount Vernon (2-0)
The schedule is about to stiffen up for the Mustangs after cruising past Monticello and Union by a combined score of 77-12. They get Benton followed by Solon over the next two weeks.
15. Williamsburg (1-1)
Much like Southeast Polk, how the Raiders bounce back after falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier will be key. The slate remains stiff with a road trip to Clear Creek-Amana.
16. Algona (2-0)
Following a 42-40 victory over Spirit Lake to open the year, the Bulldogs and Iowa State commit Alex Manske put up 61 on Forest City.
17. West Lyon (2-0)
Fans are in for a treat this week with a pivotal early-season contest pitting the Wildcats against OABCIG.
18. Van Meter (2-0)
Before district play begins, the defending state champs will test themselves against Humboldt, a strong 3A program.
19. Grundy Center (2-0)
Neither Dike-New Hartford or Aplington-Parkersburg gave the Spartans much trouble, picking up double-digit victories in both.
20. OABCIG (2-0)
The Falcons can make a huge statement when they welcome in West Lyon for a contest this week after taking care of Estherville-LC and East Sac County.
21. Woodbury Central (2-0)
Through two games, the Wildcats allow just 4.5 points a night with wins over Lawton-Bronson and Westwood on the resume.
22. ACGC (2-0)
Three straight seasons of at least seven wins have the Chargers riding high this fall and looking for more.
23. Indianola (2-0)
The Indians navigated the early portion of their tough schedule and will now set their sights on another showdown with Pella this Friday night.
24. Linn-Mar (2-0)
It has been nothing short of impressive what the Lions have done to start the season, rolling Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Washington by an average score of 45-5.
25. Johnston (1-1)
We are going to learn a lot about the Dragons over the next few weeks as they are set to square off with Valley, Ankeny, Waukee and Southeast Polk.