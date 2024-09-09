Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (9/9/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 2-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville football
The sophomore QB passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in the Trojans’ 42-30 win over Woodward-Granger.
Hailey Boeve, Hinton volleyball
The junior has a state-leading 47 blocks and kill efficiency of .585.
Tiernan Boots, Lisbon football
The senior running back scored four touchdowns and had 157 yards rushing on a mere six carries in the Lions’ 48-0 win over Louisa-Muscatine.
Luther Cameron, MVAOCOU football
The Rams’ senior running back rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-13 victory over Missouri Valley.
Davarrion Clark, Cedar Falls football
The Tigers’ senior had a big night, hitting paydirt four times and rushing for 158 yards on 32 carries in a 37-34 win over Johnston.
Quincy Collins, West Burlington football
The senior ran for 189 yards and three scores in a 31-10 victory over Mount Pleasant.
Nathan Feldmann, North Polk football
The senior led the Comets to a 41-27 win over Carlisle by rushing for 234 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
The Dutch junior has the fastest time in the state so far, running the 5K in 17:23.00.
Kinnick Geers, West Marshall football
The junior has five interceptions this season for the Trojans.
Addison Hochstetler, North Tama volleyball
The junior’s 200 digs is the best in the state regardless of class.
Grace Hoeper, Iowa City High girls swimming
The senior has the state’s fastest times in both the 200 freestyle (1:55.08) and 100 butterfly (56.73).
Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central football
The senior passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-8 triumph over Creston.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center football
The junior completed all 18 of his pass attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for two scores in the Spartans’ 43-7 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Eddie Johnson, Solon football
The senior running back rushed for four touchdowns and 138 yards and caught a TD pass as well for a five-score night.
Preston Johnson, Marshalltown boys cross country
The sophomore turned in the state’s best time of 15:03.5.
Brysen Kolar, OABCIG football
The senior QB passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns – both to JJ Parks, who had 100 yards receiving, in the Falcons’ 48-14 victory over East Sac County.
Alex Manske, Algona football
The Iowa State commit passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns and also hit paydirt on the ground in the Bulldogs’ 61-36 triumph over Forest City.
Julian Manson, Iowa City West football
The Trojan junior caught three touchdown passes on seven receptions for 135 yards in the 34-28 victory over Urbandale.
Owen Marett, Des Moines Roosevelt boys cross country
The senior Roughrider ran 15:06.9, giving him the second-fastest clocking in the state.
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake football
The sophomore QB had some huge completions as he threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over New Hampton. He also rushed for a TD.
Ian Middleton, WDM Dowling football
The junior running back scored three touchdowns in Dowling’s thrilling 26-23 overtime victory over rival West Des Moines Valley.
Lucas Nunnikhoven, North Mahaska football
The senior QB passed for 252 yards and a touchdown and picked up two scores on the ground in a 30-22 loss to Lynnville-Sully.
Brock Oxenreider, Chariton football
The senior scored four touchdowns, including three on the ground on 219 yards rushing in the Chargers’ 51-12 victory over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg football
The senior quarterback completed all three of his passes for two touchdowns (both to Jax Steger) but did most of his damage on the ground, running for 252 yards and hitting paydirt five times in the Vikings’ 76-34 win over Easton Valley in an 8-player tilt.
Henry Sobaski, Prairie boys golf
The sophomore carded a 59 at Cedar Rapids’ Airport National Golf Course to not only earn medalist honors, but also turn in the best score of the season in Iowa.
Avery Vaske, Starmont football
The senior running back racked up four touchdowns, rushing for 187 yards on just 13 carries in the Stars’ 53-6 beatdown of Clayton Ridge.
Jackson Wacha, Ballard football
The senior was a dominant force for the Bombers’ defense with 14 tackles, including seven for loss, three sacks and an interception in a 21-18 loss to Humboldt.
Colby Wallace, Glidden-Ralston football
The senior quarterback ran for 186 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 34-15 triumph over Ar-We-Va, which got 16.5 tackles from Devon Ehlers.