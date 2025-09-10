Iowa High School Football: Top Games of Week 3
The third week of the Iowa high school football season is here, as we move right into September under the lights.
For the most part, non-district games remain the norm, as eight-player has sprinkled them in throughout the schedule.
Here is a look at some of the top games scheduled for this week in Iowa high school football. Rankings are those from the High School on SI Iowa State Top 25.
The complete schedule for games this week can be found on Bound.
No. 2 Sioux City East at No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Two of the top athletes in the state will be in action in Sioux City, as Cal Jepsen leads the Black Raiders against intra-city rival Heelan and Kasen Thomas.
Jepsen, a Western Kentucky University baseball commit, has thrown for 424 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 36 passing this year. Sophomore Isaiah Grant has been outstanding, catching 11 passes for 232 with two scores.
Thomas, who committed to play football at the University of Iowa, has rushed for 211 yards and five TDs, providing a ground attack for Noah Conley, who has 230 yards passing. Zack Harpenau will be chasing Jepsen around, as he has 13 tackles this year on defense.
No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana at No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier
Lace up the boots and get ready for a battle in the trenches between a pair of Top-10 teams. The Clippers have won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 114-6, blowing out the city of Davenport - both North and West.
Conlan Poynton has 209 yards passing and another 142 rushing with seven combined scores, as Texton Bollers has 142 yards rushing on just 10 attempts.
On the other side sits the Saints, as they escaped with a 21-13 win over Western Dubuque after blasting North Scott. Xavier had won four straight - all in convincing fashion - over Clear Creek-Amana before the Clippers claimed a 28-24 decision last year.
Cash Parks, a junior, has completed 18 of 21 for 250 with five passing TDs, adding another 125 and one touchdown on the ground. Carter Hoffmann has 166 yards rushing, as well.
No. 14 ADM at No. 23 North Polk
The fact that ADM is 2-0 right now heading into Alleman is not much of a surprise. But seeing North Polk sporting the same record, that is pretty crazy.
Last year, the Comets claimed the first state football championship in program history. They came into this season, though, with plenty of unknowns at key positions.
James Armstrong has moved right into the role of QB1, throwing for 449 yards and three touchdowns while adding 73 more yards and two scores with his legs. He is joined in the backfield by Carson Reinhart, while senior classmate Bryce Burke is his favorite target.
On the other side, the Tigers are paced by Hudson Shull, as the dual-threat junior has 371 yards passing, 160 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns. Ethan Uglum is his top receiver, catching seven passes with three going for scores.