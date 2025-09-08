Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Waukee Northwest moves to top of 5A rankings
There is a new No. 1 in the latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings, as Waukee Northwest has taken over the top spot in Class 5A.
The Wolves knocked off previously No. 1 West Des Moines Valley last week. The Tigers dropped to third behind Iowa City Liberty, who bested four-time defending state champion Southeast Polk.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all held firm atop their respective classifications.
Here are the latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings for the Week of Sept. 8, 2025:
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Southeast Polk
- Iowa City West
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Cedar Falls
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- ADM
- North Polk
- Decorah
- Fort Dodge
- Sergeant Bluff-Lutton
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Newton
- Gilbert
Class 3A
- Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Wahlert Catholic
- Humboldt
- Nevada
- Algona
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Alburnett
- Woodward-Granger
- Van Meter
- Roland-Story
- PCM
- Osage
- Mid-Prairie
- Cherokee
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Regina Catholic
- South Hardin
- Underwood
- Tri-Center
- Pleasantville
- Treynor
- Emmetsburg
- Durant
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- ACGC
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- Maquoketa Valley
- Madrid
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Montezuma
- Fremont-Mills
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Easton Valley
- Don Bosco
- Bedford
