Waukee Northwest moves to top of 5A rankings

Waukee Northwest's Elliot Combe (17) dodges a Roosevelt defender on his way in for a touchdown on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a new No. 1 in the latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings, as Waukee Northwest has taken over the top spot in Class 5A.

The Wolves knocked off previously No. 1 West Des Moines Valley last week. The Tigers dropped to third behind Iowa City Liberty, who bested four-time defending state champion Southeast Polk.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all held firm atop their respective classifications.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings for the Week of Sept. 8, 2025:

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Iowa City Liberty
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Dowling Catholic
  5. Southeast Polk
  6. Iowa City West
  7. Ankeny
  8. Sioux City East
  9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  10. Cedar Falls

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. ADM
  4. North Polk
  5. Decorah
  6. Fort Dodge
  7. Sergeant Bluff-Lutton
  8. Clear Creek-Amana
  9. Newton
  10. Gilbert

Class 3A

  1. Bishop Heelan
  2. Mount Vernon
  3. Clear Lake
  4. Solon
  5. Des Moines Christian
  6. MOC-Floyd Valley
  7. Wahlert Catholic
  8. Humboldt
  9. Nevada
  10. Algona

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. OABCIG
  3. Alburnett
  4. Woodward-Granger
  5. Van Meter
  6. Roland-Story
  7. PCM
  8. Osage
  9. Mid-Prairie
  10. Cherokee

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. South Hardin
  5. Underwood
  6. Tri-Center
  7. Pleasantville
  8. Treynor
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Durant

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Maquoketa Valley
  9. Madrid
  10. Riverside

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Montezuma
  5. Fremont-Mills
  6. Woodbine
  7. Audubon
  8. Easton Valley
  9. Don Bosco
  10. Bedford

