Top Iowa Multi-Sport Athlete Makes College Decision
One of the top multi-sport athletes in Iowa has made his college decision.
Cal Jepsen, a senior at Sioux City East High School, announced on social media that he will play baseball for Western Kentucky University.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to Western Kentucky University,” Jepsen posted Monday morning. “A big thank you to my coaches, family and teammates for getting me here. Thank you to the WKU coaching staff for this opportunity to compete at the next level.”
Prep Baseball Iowa ranks Jepsen as the No. 7 player in Iowa’s Class of 2026 on the diamond. He is expected to be a middle infielder for the Hilltoppers, where he recently spent a weekend on an official visit.
This past summer, Jepsen helped the Black Raiders qualify for the Class 4A state baseball tournament. He hit .428 with seven home runs, 20 doubles, 47 RBI and 67 runs scored, recording an on-base percentage of .560 with 13 steals and a .969 fielding percentage.
On the mound, he went 4-0 in 14 appearances with four saves, a 0.33 earned run average and 39 strikeouts in just 21-plus innings.
Cal Jepsen Having Big Senior Year on Football Field for Sioux City East
Jepsen is also the starting quarterback at Sioux City East, who is unbeaten and ranked No 2 in the state by High School Sports on SI Iowa. He has thrown for 424 yards and four touchdowns in two games, completing over 69 percent of his passes.
Western Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, competes in Conference USA. Marc Rardin is the head coach of the Hilltoppers, who made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 this past year.
They are the defending conference tournament champions, having also earned bids to the NCAAs out of the Sun Belt Conference and Ohio Valley Conference.