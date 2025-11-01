Iowa High School Football: Week 10 Quick Hitters
The Round of 16 in the Iowa high school football playoffs did not offer many close games. But we were provided a couple, and some interesting results in the process.
With the conclusion of games in all seven classifications this past Friday night, we have now arrived at the quarterfinals of the Iowa high school football playoffs. One more win and you are headed to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa for the state semifinals.
One of those single-possession results came in Class 4A where Gilbert earned a 27-24 victory over Lewis Central. While on paper Gilbert came in a heavy favorite, Lewis Central navigated a difficult schedule to go 5-4 and reach the postseason.
In the end, though, the Tigers were able to improve to 10-0 and keep their season alive after Ethan Rash found Ean Eldred for the winning points with just seconds left in the game.
That was enough for Gilbert to overcome a three-touchdown performance by Lewis Central standout running back Braydan Doss.
Gilbert will now take on Newton, a 51-7 winner over Fort Dodge, in the quarterfinals.
Grundy Center Pushes Win Streak to 49 Straight
Three-time defending state champion Grundy Center now has a 49-game win streak after blitzing Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-7.
The Spartans are tied with Harlan for the third-longest win streak in Iowa high school football history, as Waterloo East and Iowa City Regina are tied with 56 wins in a row.
Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac earned his 100th career win, as 82 of those have come leading the Spartans. In seven seasons at the school, he is 82-5 overall.
Judd Jirovsky, a Stanford golf commit, accounted for four touchdowns in the first half, including an interception return and a 72-yard run.
Southeast Polk Remains a Threat in 5A
Despite a 5-4 regular season, once the playoffs come around, Southeast Polk really throws its record out the window.
The Rams, who have won four consecutive Class 5A state titles and are the only school in Iowa to win the biggest classification crown, knocked off 7-1 Ankeny, 21-14, behind two fourth quarter touchdowns.
Drew Thompson had the winning points for Southeast Polk, darting to the end zone with less than a minute to play in regulation, breaking the tie.
A familiar foe awaits the Rams next, as they will take on Iowa City Liberty in the quarterfinals. Southeast Polk knocked off Iowa City Liberty in the semifinals last year.
Audubon With 40-Point Opening Quarter
There really might not be any stopping Audubon, as the Wheelers raced out to a 40-0 lead on their way to an 82-0 victory over Montezuma.
Aiden Kjergaard, a sophomore, accounted for five rushing touchdowns and 167 yards on just eight carries, adding a passing touchdown of 41 yards to Brody Weber.
Audubon followed up the 40-point first with 22 points in the second. They have scored at least 80 four times over the last five games.
The Wheelers will now take on Iowa Valley, who eliminated Janesville, 63-0.