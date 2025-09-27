Iowa High School Football: Week 5 Quick Hitters
The regular season is already halfway over following Week 5 action in Iowa high school football Friday night.
Now, the intensity picks up, as district play is on the plate for the majority of the state.
Here are some key notes from Week 5 in Iowa high school football:
Dowling Catholic Looks Part of 5A State Championship Contender
It should come as no surprise, but Dowling Catholic definitely has the look of a contender in Class 5A this fall.
The Maroons improved to 4-1 with a 55-7 thumping of Waterloo West, leading 41-0 at the intermission.
Sam Drexler, who committed to Northern Iowa recently, caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, as Iowa State commit Jeffrey Roberts hauled in five passes for 102 and a score. Both Jimmy Nahas and Beau Williams had receiving touchdowns.
Joey Nahas was 13-for-17 passing for 280 yards and four TDs, adding a fifth score with his legs. Maxwell Thole completed a 72-yard touchdown in the air.
Grayson Pennington ran for 59 yards and a TD, as Ian Middleton had 51 yards rushing and a score.
Kyle Tracy, Tate Wallace Lead Iowa City Regina
The Iowa City Regina offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 50-6 victory over Durant.
Kyle Tracy was a perfect 7-for-7 passing, racking up 159 yards and three touchdowns in limited play. Tate Wallace, one of the top junior prospects in the state, caught four passes for 103 yards and two scores.
Wallace also recorded two tackles for loss, as Savion Miller ran in a score and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass.
As a team, the Regals forced three turnovers and had 11 tackles for loss with three sacks.
Webster City Takes one of State’s Oldest Rivalries
Behind a three-touchdown performance by Jaxon Griffith, Webster City picked up a 21-14 victory over Humboldt in a battle of North Central Conference rivals.
The Lynx used a ball-control offense, dominating the time of possession. They converted a crucial fourth-down late in the game, allowing them to run out the clock on the 108th meeting between the two.
Griffith ran for 123 yards on 28 carries, as Aiden Hrnicek added 68 yards rushing and Kaleb Hansen had 59 more.