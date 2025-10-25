Iowa High School Football: Week 9 Quick Hitters
The regular season is now complete in Iowa high school football - and we have one round of playoff football also in the books.
For Class 5A, 4A and 3A, this past Friday night marked the conclusion of the regular season. Meanwhile, 2A, 1A, A and eight-player all kicked off postseason play.
Playoff pairings will be released Saturday morning, as teams find out which pod they will be placed in for the next two rounds.
Here is a quick look at some of the key results and performances from Week 9 of the Iowa high school football season:
West Hancock Stunned by Le Mars Gehlen
Perennial state title contenders West Hancock will not make it back to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the first time since 2020. The Eagles were shocked by Le Mars Gehlen in the opening round of the Class A playoffs, 34-18.
The Jays came into the postseason with a record of just 3-5, but handed West Hancock its first loss of the year.
Despute the record, Gehlen was well-tested during the year, playing the likes of West Sioux, MMCRU and Woodbury Central.
West Hancock had won at least 12 games each of the past four years, going 49-3 during that time. All four of those years they reached at least the finals, including a perfect 13-0 in 2021.
Algona Caps Long Day with Upset
It has been a tough season for Algona, as the Bulldogs entered Week 9 having suffered several close losses.
But they made the most of one final opportunity, stunning Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 21-13.
The day featured a bomb threat being reported and Algona Community Schools being closed fo the duration. School officials found that the threat was not credible, allowing the game to be played.
Nathan Manske, the brother of current Iowa State backup quarterback Alex Manske, had over 100 yards passing and 100 yards rushing with three total touchdowns.
Wild One Between Cherokee, Spirit Lake
Tied 14-14 after the first, and 29-29 at the break, neither Cherokee or Spirit Lake could put distance between the other. The game eventually went into overtime, with Cherokee scoring a thrilling 58-57 victory.
For the Braves, Jaxon Paulsrud had six touchdowns, as the Braves advanced into the next round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Ty Higgins led Spirit Lake with three total touchdowns, throwing for 131 yards and rushing for 139. Isaiah McQuown had 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 74 with a score.
Gilbert Downs North Polk for First Time Since 2013
Gilbert ended a lengthy drought against North Polk with a convincing 49-18 victory.
The Tigers had lost four straight in the series, with the last win coming in 2013. The Comets posted a win back in 2022 when they last collided, adding victories in 2021, 2019 and 2018.
Gilbert will head into the postseason with all the momentum of an unbeaten season.
BGM, North Union Advance in New Classifications
Last year, BGM had a big season in eight-player. They moved up to the 11-player ranks this year and are still alive after posting a 35-30 victory over Riverside in Class A.
Meanwhile down in eight-player, newcomer North Union upset previously unbeaten GTRA, 56-48. The Warriors were in 11-player a year ago and are in eight-player for the first time.