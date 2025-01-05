High School

Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball teams from Class 5A to 1A

Dana Becker

North Linn and Newell-Fonda are two of the top 1A girls teams in the state again this year.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 6:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons handled business once again, rolling past Ankeny Centennial.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)

Previous rank: 2

Without a game yet, the Maroons continue to prepare for some interesting matchups in the coming weeks. 

3. Waukee Northwest (8-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Wolves ran past Ankeny to extend their win streak to four since a loss to Johnston.

4. Ankeny Centennial (6-3)

Previous rank: 4

It’s hard to drop the Jaguars for a loss to Johnston, as the Dragons have handled everybody this year with ease.

5. Davenport North (5-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Wildcats have yet to hit the court in 2025 and since a loss to the Dragons.

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Prairie had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a fun showdown at Iowa City High on the horizon.

7. Bettendorf (6-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Bulldogs have not played yet in the new year.

8. Waukee (6-4)

Previous rank: 8

The Warriors had no trouble getting going in 2025, rolling past Urbandale.

9. Pleasant Valley (5-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Spartans have not competed in 2025 yet.

10. Iowa City West (8-3)

Previous rank: 10

A 10-point win over Cedar Rapids Washington helped the Trojans push their win streak to three.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Perennial state contenders, this group of Comets look to have it all in the early going.

2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Crusaders have yet to hit the court in 2025.

3. Norwalk (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

We have yet to see the Warriors back in action to begin the new year, as they will face Dallas Center-Grimes next.

4. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Go-Hawks got by Center Point-Urbana, earning their sixth straight win.

5. Maquoketa (9-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Cardinals knocked off Central DeWitt to end 2024 and opened ‘25 with a win over Cascade.

6. Sioux Center (7-1)

Previous rank: 6

Boyden-Hull had no answer for Sioux Center, who rolled, 79-18.

7. Central DeWitt (7-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Sabers have yet to hit the floor in 2025. 

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-2)

Previous rank: 8

A nice start to the new year for the Mustangs resulted in a win over Williamsburg.

9. Pella (8-2)

Previous rank: 8

Six straight wins for the Dutch since losses to North Polk and Norwalk.

10. ADM (7-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Tigers opened 2025 with a 30-point win over Clear Lake, extending their win streak to five.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs dominated Iowa City Regina, rolling to their eighth consecutive victory.

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (9-2)

Previous rank: 2

Central Lyon gave E-LC a stiff test out of the gates to begin 2025, as the Midgets prevailed, 51-44.

3. Forest City (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Indians will have a showdown with 1A contender Bishop Garrigan next.

4. Spirit Lake (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

Up next for Spirit Lake will be a matchup with Pocahontas Area in a meeting of unbeatens.

5. Dubuque Wahlert (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

Wins over Linn-Mar and Marion to begin 2025 have the Golden Eagles soaring.

6. PCM (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

An easy win over South Hamilton got the ball rolling in 2025 for the Mustangs.

7. West Marshall (8-1)

Previous rank: No ranked

The Trojans have won seven straight, including a win over Roland-Story, since a loss to PCM.

8. Cherokee (7-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Braves have yet to hit the floor in the new year.

9. Des Moines Christian (6-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Lions have not played in 2025 to date.

10. Williamsburg (7-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Raiders were unable to solve Dallas Center-Grimes, falling 59-41.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Rockets will finally hit the floor this year when they face North Mahaska on the road.

2. Hinton (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Hinton has yet to play in 2025.

3. North Mahaska (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Warhawks have a showdown with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont coming up.

4. MVAOCOU (8-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Rams rolled past South Central Calhoun ahead of a matchup with Cherokee.

5. Iowa City Regina (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

Regina suffered its first loss, falling to Mount Vernon, 80-34. 

6. Rock Valley (7-1)

Previous rank: 6

Rock Valley opened the new year with a solid win over Central Lyon.

7. Denver (9-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Cyclones handled business, taking Oelwein apart, 66-45.

8. Treynor (7-1)

Previous rank: 9

Treynor has only lost to an out-of-state team and has not played in 2025.

9. Maquoketa Valley (10-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Wildcats have not played yet in 2025.

10. Pocahontas Area (8-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Indians are unbeaten as they prepare for a showdown with Spirit Lake.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

It was a big start to 2025, as St. Albert knocked off Newell-Fonda, 63-56.

2. Newell-Fonda (6-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs were unable to solve St. Albert, losing to a 1A team for the first time, 63-56.

3. Algona Bishop Garrigan (7-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Golden Bears handled 3A contender Algona and take on Forest City next.

4. North Linn (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Lynx have won two straight since a stunning loss to Maquoketa Valley.

5. Riceville (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

Riceville has yet to play this year. 

6. Mount Ayr (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Raiders posted a 66-10 victory to begin 2025.

7. Springville (7-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Orioles made it three straight with a win over Edgewood-Colesburg.

8. Holy Trinity (8-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Crusaders stayed perfect with a convincing win over New London.

9. Lynnville-Sully (8-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Winners of four in a row since a close loss to North Mahaska, the Hawks should be favored in their next few games.

10. West Bend-Mallard (8-0)

Previous ranked: Not ranked

The Wolverines have become a contender in the tough Twin Lakes Conference.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

