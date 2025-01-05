Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 6:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons handled business once again, rolling past Ankeny Centennial.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)
Previous rank: 2
Without a game yet, the Maroons continue to prepare for some interesting matchups in the coming weeks.
3. Waukee Northwest (8-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Wolves ran past Ankeny to extend their win streak to four since a loss to Johnston.
4. Ankeny Centennial (6-3)
Previous rank: 4
It’s hard to drop the Jaguars for a loss to Johnston, as the Dragons have handled everybody this year with ease.
5. Davenport North (5-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Wildcats have yet to hit the court in 2025 and since a loss to the Dragons.
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Prairie had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a fun showdown at Iowa City High on the horizon.
7. Bettendorf (6-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs have not played yet in the new year.
8. Waukee (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Warriors had no trouble getting going in 2025, rolling past Urbandale.
9. Pleasant Valley (5-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Spartans have not competed in 2025 yet.
10. Iowa City West (8-3)
Previous rank: 10
A 10-point win over Cedar Rapids Washington helped the Trojans push their win streak to three.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Perennial state contenders, this group of Comets look to have it all in the early going.
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Crusaders have yet to hit the court in 2025.
3. Norwalk (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
We have yet to see the Warriors back in action to begin the new year, as they will face Dallas Center-Grimes next.
4. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Go-Hawks got by Center Point-Urbana, earning their sixth straight win.
5. Maquoketa (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals knocked off Central DeWitt to end 2024 and opened ‘25 with a win over Cascade.
6. Sioux Center (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
Boyden-Hull had no answer for Sioux Center, who rolled, 79-18.
7. Central DeWitt (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Sabers have yet to hit the floor in 2025.
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-2)
Previous rank: 8
A nice start to the new year for the Mustangs resulted in a win over Williamsburg.
9. Pella (8-2)
Previous rank: 8
Six straight wins for the Dutch since losses to North Polk and Norwalk.
10. ADM (7-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers opened 2025 with a 30-point win over Clear Lake, extending their win streak to five.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (9-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs dominated Iowa City Regina, rolling to their eighth consecutive victory.
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (9-2)
Previous rank: 2
Central Lyon gave E-LC a stiff test out of the gates to begin 2025, as the Midgets prevailed, 51-44.
3. Forest City (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Indians will have a showdown with 1A contender Bishop Garrigan next.
4. Spirit Lake (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Up next for Spirit Lake will be a matchup with Pocahontas Area in a meeting of unbeatens.
5. Dubuque Wahlert (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
Wins over Linn-Mar and Marion to begin 2025 have the Golden Eagles soaring.
6. PCM (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
An easy win over South Hamilton got the ball rolling in 2025 for the Mustangs.
7. West Marshall (8-1)
Previous rank: No ranked
The Trojans have won seven straight, including a win over Roland-Story, since a loss to PCM.
8. Cherokee (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Braves have yet to hit the floor in the new year.
9. Des Moines Christian (6-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions have not played in 2025 to date.
10. Williamsburg (7-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Raiders were unable to solve Dallas Center-Grimes, falling 59-41.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Rockets will finally hit the floor this year when they face North Mahaska on the road.
2. Hinton (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Hinton has yet to play in 2025.
3. North Mahaska (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Warhawks have a showdown with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont coming up.
4. MVAOCOU (8-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Rams rolled past South Central Calhoun ahead of a matchup with Cherokee.
5. Iowa City Regina (9-1)
Previous rank: 2
Regina suffered its first loss, falling to Mount Vernon, 80-34.
6. Rock Valley (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
Rock Valley opened the new year with a solid win over Central Lyon.
7. Denver (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Cyclones handled business, taking Oelwein apart, 66-45.
8. Treynor (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
Treynor has only lost to an out-of-state team and has not played in 2025.
9. Maquoketa Valley (10-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats have not played yet in 2025.
10. Pocahontas Area (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Indians are unbeaten as they prepare for a showdown with Spirit Lake.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
It was a big start to 2025, as St. Albert knocked off Newell-Fonda, 63-56.
2. Newell-Fonda (6-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs were unable to solve St. Albert, losing to a 1A team for the first time, 63-56.
3. Algona Bishop Garrigan (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Golden Bears handled 3A contender Algona and take on Forest City next.
4. North Linn (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Lynx have won two straight since a stunning loss to Maquoketa Valley.
5. Riceville (6-1)
Previous rank: 5
Riceville has yet to play this year.
6. Mount Ayr (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Raiders posted a 66-10 victory to begin 2025.
7. Springville (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Orioles made it three straight with a win over Edgewood-Colesburg.
8. Holy Trinity (8-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Crusaders stayed perfect with a convincing win over New London.
9. Lynnville-Sully (8-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of four in a row since a close loss to North Mahaska, the Hawks should be favored in their next few games.
10. West Bend-Mallard (8-0)
Previous ranked: Not ranked
The Wolverines have become a contender in the tough Twin Lakes Conference.