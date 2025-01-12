Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 13:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Convincing wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk keep the Dragons moving right along.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
Winners of five straight since a loss to Johnston, the Maroons remain on track for the rematch later this month.
3. Waukee Northwest (10-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Wolves stretched their win streak to six with a narrow victory over Ankeny Centennial.
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Hawks have reeled off four straight wins, including victories over Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.
5. Pleasant Valley (7-3)
Previous rank: 9
Wins over Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf have the Spartans riding plenty of momentum.
6. Ankeny Centennial (7-4)
Previous rank: 4
After taking the city rivalry game with Ankeny, the Jaguars were clipped by Waukee Northwest.
7. Davenport North (6-3)
Previous rank: 5
Following a loss to Pleasant Valley, the Wildcats got back on track vs. Davenport Assumption.
8. Cedar Falls (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers have won five in a row since a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
9. Bettendorf (8-2)
Previous rank: 7
Pleasant Valley got the best of the Bulldogs, who got back on track with a win over the weekend,
10. Waukee (6-5)
Previous rank: 8
Like everybody else, the Warriors had no answer for Johnston, 63-42.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Comets ran past Cedar Rapids Xavier and remain focused on some pivotal matchups coming up before the month ends.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
Eight straight wins since a loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy have the Go-Hawks riding high.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Mustangs stunned Norwalk and ran past Indianola last week.
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)
Previous rank: 2
Heelan stepped up to tangle with 5A Dowling, coming up 12 points short.
5. Norwalk (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Dallas Center-Grimes snapped the perfect season for Norwalk, 53-48.
6. Maquoketa (10-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Cardinals surrendered just 22 points in win over Bellevue.
7. Central DeWitt (8-1)
Previous rank: 7
Playing for the first time in 2025, the Sabers trounced Davenport Central, 85-23.
8. Pella (10-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Dutch have won eight in a row since losses to North Polk and Norwalk.
9. Carlisle (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Three straight wins since a loss to North Polk have Carlisle feeling good.
10. Sioux Center (10-2)
Previous rank: 6
A tough loss to Rock Valley didn’t keep Sioux Center down for long, as they got right back on track.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs have won 10 in a row including three blowouts since turning the calendar to 2025.
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
E-LC was tested by Cherokee, but the Midgets pulled out a 41-34 victory.
3. Forest City (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
Still perfect, the Indians are allowing just 36 points per game this season.
4. Spirit Lake (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Indians are still unbeaten against Iowa schools, as they fell to Dakota Valley over the weekend.
5. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Blowout wins have become the norm for the Golden Eagles.
6. West Marshall (10-1)
Previous rank: 7
Upcoming tests with Carlisle and PCM could test the Trojans.
7. Des Moines Christian (9-3)
Previous rank: 9
Since an 0-3 start, the Lions have reeled off nine straight, with all being by at least 13 points.
8. Williamsburg (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Raiders handled business with a 16-point win over Solon.
9. PCM (10-2)
Previous rank: 6
Following a loss to Roland-Story, PCM bounced back vs. Montezuma, 59-44.
10. Cherokee (8-2)
Previous rank: 8
After blitzing MVAOCOU to begin 2025, the Braves fell to Estherville-LC by seven.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
The train just keeps on rolling for the Rockets, who are headed for the sky.
2. Hinton (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
Hinton finally got on the field in 2025, picking up three victories.
3. North Mahaska (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
It’s hard to drop North Mahaska much, as they fought with E-B-F, losing by nine.
4. Iowa City Regina (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Regals made sure to bounce back, rolling West Liberty, 67-21.
5. Rock Valley (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
After topping Sioux Center, the Rockets get to prepare for Spirit Lake this week.
6. Denver (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Cyclones handled business with a 43-point win over Union.
7. Treynor (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Just a loss to out-of-state Lincoln Pius X has spoiled the perfect season for Treynor.
8. Maquoketa Valley (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Wildcats have just kept on winning since upsetting North Linn.
9. MVAOCOU (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Rams came up short against Cherokee, rebounding with a 62-57 win over Kingsley-Pierson.
10. Central Lyon (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Big wins over Okoboji and Sheldon have Central Lyon pointed in the right direction now.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Along with besting Newell-Fonda in 2025, St. Albert also has a win over Harlan, 60-42.
2. Newell-Fonda (7-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Mustangs bounced back, dealing Pocahontas Area a 77-59 loss.
3. North Linn (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
Make it four in a row for the Lynx since the loss to Maquoketa Valley in late December.
4. Riceville (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
After not starting until Jan. 6, the Wildcats have won four in a row, including a three-point victory over Osage.
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (9-2)
Previous rank: 3
Forest City clipped the Golden Bears, who quickly rebounded with wins where they scored 73 and 72 points.
6. Mount Ayr (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Raiders just got by Martensdale-St. Marys, 49-40, to make it 11 in a row.
7. Lynnville-Sully (10-3)
Previous rank: 9
Make it five straight as Lynnville-Sully got by English Valleys, 45-33.
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1)
Previous ranked: Not ranked
Eight in a row for CR-B since an opening night loss to Carroll Kuemper.
9. Springville (8-3)
Previous rank: 7
A narrow loss to North Linn was followed up by a 42-point victory vs. North Cedar.
10. Holy Trinity (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
No longer unbeaten, the Crusaders did show strength in rebounding vs. Winfield-Mt. Union.