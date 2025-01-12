High School

Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball teams from Class 5A to 1A

Dana Becker

Ari Phillips and the Johnston girls continue to hold the top spot in Class 5A.
Ari Phillips and the Johnston girls continue to hold the top spot in Class 5A. / Bryon Houlgrave/Special to the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 13:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

Convincing wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk keep the Dragons moving right along.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

Winners of five straight since a loss to Johnston, the Maroons remain on track for the rematch later this month.

3. Waukee Northwest (10-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Wolves stretched their win streak to six with a narrow victory over Ankeny Centennial.

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Hawks have reeled off four straight wins, including victories over Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.

5. Pleasant Valley (7-3)

Previous rank: 9

Wins over Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf have the Spartans riding plenty of momentum.

6. Ankeny Centennial (7-4)

Previous rank: 4

After taking the city rivalry game with Ankeny, the Jaguars were clipped by Waukee Northwest.

7. Davenport North (6-3)

Previous rank: 5

Following a loss to Pleasant Valley, the Wildcats got back on track vs. Davenport Assumption.

8. Cedar Falls (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Tigers have won five in a row since a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier. 

9. Bettendorf (8-2)

Previous rank: 7

Pleasant Valley got the best of the Bulldogs, who got back on track with a win over the weekend,

10. Waukee (6-5)

Previous rank: 8

Like everybody else, the Warriors had no answer for Johnston, 63-42. 

Class 4A

1. North Polk (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Comets ran past Cedar Rapids Xavier and remain focused on some pivotal matchups coming up before the month ends. 

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1)

Previous rank: 4

Eight straight wins since a loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy have the Go-Hawks riding high.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Mustangs stunned Norwalk and ran past Indianola last week.

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)

Previous rank: 2

Heelan stepped up to tangle with 5A Dowling, coming up 12 points short. 

5. Norwalk (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Dallas Center-Grimes snapped the perfect season for Norwalk, 53-48.

6. Maquoketa (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Cardinals surrendered just 22 points in win over Bellevue.

7. Central DeWitt (8-1)

Previous rank: 7

Playing for the first time in 2025, the Sabers trounced Davenport Central, 85-23.

8. Pella (10-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Dutch have won eight in a row since losses to North Polk and Norwalk.

9. Carlisle (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Three straight wins since a loss to North Polk have Carlisle feeling good.

10. Sioux Center (10-2)

Previous rank: 6

A tough loss to Rock Valley didn’t keep Sioux Center down for long, as they got right back on track.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs have won 10 in a row including three blowouts since turning the calendar to 2025.

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2)

Previous rank: 2

E-LC was tested by Cherokee, but the Midgets pulled out a 41-34 victory.

3. Forest City (12-0)

Previous rank: 3

Still perfect, the Indians are allowing just 36 points per game this season.

4. Spirit Lake (10-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Indians are still unbeaten against Iowa schools, as they fell to Dakota Valley over the weekend.

5. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

Blowout wins have become the norm for the Golden Eagles. 

6. West Marshall (10-1)

Previous rank: 7

Upcoming tests with Carlisle and PCM could test the Trojans.

7. Des Moines Christian (9-3)

Previous rank: 9

Since an 0-3 start, the Lions have reeled off nine straight, with all being by at least 13 points.

8. Williamsburg (8-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Raiders handled business with a 16-point win over Solon. 

9. PCM (10-2)

Previous rank: 6

Following a loss to Roland-Story, PCM bounced back vs. Montezuma, 59-44.

10. Cherokee (8-2)

Previous rank: 8

After blitzing MVAOCOU to begin 2025, the Braves fell to Estherville-LC by seven.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12-0)

Previous rank: 1

The train just keeps on rolling for the Rockets, who are headed for the sky.

2. Hinton (13-0)

Previous rank: 2

Hinton finally got on the field in 2025, picking up three victories. 

3. North Mahaska (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

It’s hard to drop North Mahaska much, as they fought with E-B-F, losing by nine.

4. Iowa City Regina (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Regals made sure to bounce back, rolling West Liberty, 67-21.

5. Rock Valley (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

After topping Sioux Center, the Rockets get to prepare for Spirit Lake this week.

6. Denver (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Cyclones handled business with a 43-point win over Union.

7. Treynor (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

Just a loss to out-of-state Lincoln Pius X has spoiled the perfect season for Treynor.

8. Maquoketa Valley (12-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Wildcats have just kept on winning since upsetting North Linn.

9. MVAOCOU (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Rams came up short against Cherokee, rebounding with a 62-57 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

10. Central Lyon (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Big wins over Okoboji and Sheldon have Central Lyon pointed in the right direction now.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-0)

Previous rank: 1

Along with besting Newell-Fonda in 2025, St. Albert also has a win over Harlan, 60-42.

2. Newell-Fonda (7-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Mustangs bounced back, dealing Pocahontas Area a 77-59 loss.

3. North Linn (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

Make it four in a row for the Lynx since the loss to Maquoketa Valley in late December.

4. Riceville (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

After not starting until Jan. 6, the Wildcats have won four in a row, including a three-point victory over Osage.

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (9-2)

Previous rank: 3

Forest City clipped the Golden Bears, who quickly rebounded with wins where they scored 73 and 72 points.

6. Mount Ayr (11-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Raiders just got by Martensdale-St. Marys, 49-40, to make it 11 in a row.

7. Lynnville-Sully (10-3)

Previous rank: 9

Make it five straight as Lynnville-Sully got by English Valleys, 45-33.

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1)

Previous ranked: Not ranked

Eight in a row for CR-B since an opening night loss to Carroll Kuemper. 

9. Springville (8-3)

Previous rank: 7

A narrow loss to North Linn was followed up by a 42-point victory vs. North Cedar.

10. Holy Trinity (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

No longer unbeaten, the Crusaders did show strength in rebounding vs. Winfield-Mt. Union.

