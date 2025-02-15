Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 17:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (20-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons look to wrap up a perfect season at North Polk this week.
2. Dowling (18-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Maroons closed on a five-game win streak, highlighted by convincing wins over Waukee Northwest and Ankeny.
3. Pleasant Valley (17-4)
Previous rank: 4
During this current six-game win streak, the Spartans have not allowed more than 47 points in a game, holding the other five under 38.
4. Waukee Northwest (16-4)
Previous rank: 5
A nice win over Ballard concluded a strong regular season by the Wolves.
5. Davenport North (16-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Wildcats bounced back with a 63-37 victory over Davenport Assumption.
6. Ankeny Centennial (14-7)
Previous rank: 7
Centennial concluded the year with wins over Southeast Polk twice and Waukee.
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-4)
Previous rank: 3
It was a tough final week for the Hawks, who dropped games to rival Cedar Rapids Washington and Johnston.
8. Cedar Falls (16-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Tigers have gone 5-1 down the stretch with a rematch vs. Dubuque Hempstead up next.
9. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Five straight wins to end the year included victories over Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City High.
10. Bettendorf (16-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs held opponents under 40 points per game this year.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
We will see a fun one this week when the Comets take on Johnston.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (18-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Go-Hawks carry a six-game win streak into the postseason.
3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (19-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Crusaders have reeled off 10 straight since their last loss.
4. Norwalk (20-1)
Previous rank: 4
A nice 10-game win streak carries the Warriors into regionals next.
5. Maquoketa (19-2)
Previous rank: 5
Following a four-point loss to Iowa City High, Maquoketa bounced back, trouncing Bellevue.
6. Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Mustangs have won three straight and five of six overall.
7. Sioux Center (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Warriors stretched their win streak to 10 in a row with easy wins last week.
8. Carlisle (17-4)
Previous rank: 8
Make it three in a row and six of seven for the Wildcats.
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-4)
Previous rank: 9
Nine in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.
10. Central DeWitt (18-4)
Previous rank: 10
Losses to 5A powers Davenport North, Johnston and Bettendorf will only help prepare this team for the postseason.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs have not been tested since a close win over Marion late last month.
2. Des Moines Christian (18-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Lions have won 18 in a row, allowing under 36 points per game this year.
3. Williamsburg (20-2)
Previous rank: 3
The red-hot Raiders have stretched their win streak to 13 in a row.
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-3)
Previous rank: 5
Opponents are scoring just 36 points per game vs. the Midgets.
5. Forest City (21-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Indians just keep winning since a loss to Waverly-Shell Rock last month.
6. PCM (19-3)
Previous rank: 7
Outside of Roland-Story, nobody has topped the Mustangs since mid-December.
7. Cherokee (18-3)
Previous rank: 4
The battle-tested Braves were tipped on the road at Hinton last week.
8. Algona (18-3)
Previous rank: 10
Thirteen in a row for the Bulldogs, who claimed a second straight NCC title.
9. Mediapolis (20-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Nobody within Iowa’s state borders have topped Mediapolis this year.
10. Roland-Story (20-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Norse have won 15 in a row.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Rockets are poised for a perfect regular season leading into another deep postseason run.
2. Hinton (20-0)
Previous rank: 2
Hinton ended the regular season unbeaten and will now prepare for regional action later this month.
3. Iowa City Regina (20-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Regals have won 11 in a row since a loss to Mount Vernon.
4. North Mahaska (19-2)
Previous rank: 4
Five in a row for the Warhawks, who are 11-1 in their last 12.
5. Central Lyon (16-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Lions have won four in a row, including key victories over Spirit Lake and Rock Valley.
6. Denver (20-2)
Previous rank: 8
Nice 5-1 finish to the season for the Cyclones.
7. Treynor (18-3)
Previous rank: 9
Only a two-point loss to St. Albert kept the Cardinals from closing on a big win streak.
8. Shenandoah (19-2)
Previous rank: 10
Thirteen wins in a row since a loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert just before Christmas.
9. Rock Valley (17-3)
Previous rank: 5
Two straight losses to end the regular season were not how the Rockets wanted it to go.
10. Maquoketa Valley (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
A one-point loss to Monticello ended the regular season on a sour note.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (19-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Saintes have an incredible resume loaded with wins over ranked teams.
2. North Linn (20-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Lynx are scoring over 68 points per game this year.
3. Riceville (20-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Wildcats hit 20 wins by winning their 14th straight.
4. Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-3)
Previous rank: 5
Even in defeat, the Golden Bears gained plenty of confidence for what is to come.
5. Montezuma (16-5)
Previous rank: 6
A 10-1 run to finish the season gives the Bravettes momentum.
6. Newell-Fonda (17-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Mustangs suffered a stunning loss to Storm Lake.
7. Mount Ayr (20-1)
Previous rank: 8
With two more wins, the Raiders hit 20 for the season.
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Rebels have won three in a row and 13 of 14 overall.
9. Springville (17-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Orioles have recorded six straight.
10. Riverside (18-3)
Previous rank: 7
No redemption, but Riverside hung tough with Treynor.