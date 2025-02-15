High School

Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball teams from Class 5A to 1A

Journey Houston and Davenport North are set for a big postseason run again.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Feb. 17:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (20-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons look to wrap up a perfect season at North Polk this week.

2. Dowling (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Maroons closed on a five-game win streak, highlighted by convincing wins over Waukee Northwest and Ankeny.

3. Pleasant Valley (17-4)

Previous rank: 4

During this current six-game win streak, the Spartans have not allowed more than 47 points in a game, holding the other five under 38.

4. Waukee Northwest (16-4)

Previous rank: 5

A nice win over Ballard concluded a strong regular season by the Wolves.

5. Davenport North (16-4)

Previous rank: 6

The Wildcats bounced back with a 63-37 victory over Davenport Assumption.

6. Ankeny Centennial (14-7)

Previous rank: 7

Centennial concluded the year with wins over Southeast Polk twice and Waukee.

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-4)

Previous rank: 3

It was a tough final week for the Hawks, who dropped games to rival Cedar Rapids Washington and Johnston.

8. Cedar Falls (16-5)

Previous rank: 9

The Tigers have gone 5-1 down the stretch with a rematch vs. Dubuque Hempstead up next.

9. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-9)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Five straight wins to end the year included victories over Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City High.

10. Bettendorf (16-5)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs held opponents under 40 points per game this year.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (20-1)

Previous rank: 1

We will see a fun one this week when the Comets take on Johnston.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (18-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Go-Hawks carry a six-game win streak into the postseason.

3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (19-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Crusaders have reeled off 10 straight since their last loss.

4. Norwalk (20-1)

Previous rank: 4

A nice 10-game win streak carries the Warriors into regionals next.

5. Maquoketa (19-2)

Previous rank: 5

Following a four-point loss to Iowa City High, Maquoketa bounced back, trouncing Bellevue.

6. Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4)

Previous rank: 6

The Mustangs have won three straight and five of six overall.

7. Sioux Center (19-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Warriors stretched their win streak to 10 in a row with easy wins last week.

8. Carlisle (17-4)

Previous rank: 8

Make it three in a row and six of seven for the Wildcats. 

9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-4)

Previous rank: 9

Nine in a row for the Saints, including several against 5A schools.

10. Central DeWitt (18-4)

Previous rank: 10

Losses to 5A powers Davenport North, Johnston and Bettendorf will only help prepare this team for the postseason.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (20-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Mustangs have not been tested since a close win over Marion late last month.

2. Des Moines Christian (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Lions have won 18 in a row, allowing under 36 points per game this year.

3. Williamsburg (20-2)

Previous rank: 3

The red-hot Raiders have stretched their win streak to 13 in a row.

4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-3)

Previous rank: 5

Opponents are scoring just 36 points per game vs. the Midgets. 

5. Forest City (21-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Indians just keep winning since a loss to Waverly-Shell Rock last month.

6. PCM (19-3)

Previous rank: 7

Outside of Roland-Story, nobody has topped the Mustangs since mid-December.

7. Cherokee (18-3)

Previous rank: 4

The battle-tested Braves were tipped on the road at Hinton last week.

8. Algona (18-3)

Previous rank: 10

Thirteen in a row for the Bulldogs, who claimed a second straight NCC title.

9. Mediapolis (20-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Nobody within Iowa’s state borders have topped Mediapolis this year.

10. Roland-Story (20-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Norse have won 15 in a row.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Rockets are poised for a perfect regular season leading into another deep postseason run.

2. Hinton (20-0)

Previous rank: 2

Hinton ended the regular season unbeaten and will now prepare for regional action later this month.

3. Iowa City Regina (20-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Regals have won 11 in a row since a loss to Mount Vernon.

4. North Mahaska (19-2)

Previous rank: 4

Five in a row for the Warhawks, who are 11-1 in their last 12.

5. Central Lyon (16-4)

Previous rank: 6

The Lions have won four in a row, including key victories over Spirit Lake and Rock Valley.

6. Denver (20-2)

Previous rank: 8

Nice 5-1 finish to the season for the Cyclones.

7. Treynor (18-3)

Previous rank: 9

Only a two-point loss to St. Albert kept the Cardinals from closing on a big win streak.

8. Shenandoah (19-2)

Previous rank: 10

Thirteen wins in a row since a loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert just before Christmas.

9. Rock Valley (17-3)

Previous rank: 5

Two straight losses to end the regular season were not how the Rockets wanted it to go.

10. Maquoketa Valley (19-2)

Previous rank: 7

A one-point loss to Monticello ended the regular season on a sour note.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (19-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Saintes have an incredible resume loaded with wins over ranked teams.

2. North Linn (20-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Lynx are scoring over 68 points per game this year.

3. Riceville (20-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Wildcats hit 20 wins by winning their 14th straight.

4. Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-3)

Previous rank: 5

Even in defeat, the Golden Bears gained plenty of confidence for what is to come.

5. Montezuma (16-5)

Previous rank: 6

A 10-1 run to finish the season gives the Bravettes momentum.

6. Newell-Fonda (17-4)

Previous rank: 4

The Mustangs suffered a stunning loss to Storm Lake.

7. Mount Ayr (20-1)

Previous rank: 8

With two more wins, the Raiders hit 20 for the season.

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Rebels have won three in a row and 13 of 14 overall.

9. Springville (17-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Orioles have recorded six straight.

10. Riverside (18-3)

Previous rank: 7

No redemption, but Riverside hung tough with Treynor.

