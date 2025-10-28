Iowa High School Grad Makes World Series Debut
A former Iowa high school baseball standout made his World Series debut Monday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Johnson High School graduate Jack Dreyer came in out of the bullpen and threw five pitches, allowing one hit while recording an out.
Dreyer started the eighth inning of a 5-5 tie game, relieving Blake Treinen. After Addison Barger reached on a throwing error by Mookie Betts, Dreyer got Ernie Clement for the first out.
Andre Gimenez singled and Dreyer was relieved by Roki Sasaki, who got two outs to escape the jam and keep the game level.
Strong Season for Jack Dreyer Out of the Los Angeles Bullpen
Dreyer last pitched on October 8 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason, working an inning while allowing a walk and no hits. He pitched in 67 games during the regular season, compiling a 3-2 record with four saves and 10 holds, striking out 74 batters and posting a 2.95 earned run average.
In three postseason appearances, Dreyer has pitched two innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.
The 26-year-old Dreyer made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this year for the Dodgers. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after playing at the University of Iowa.
Jack Dreyer Quickly Made His Way to Major League Baseball
Dreyer quickly came up through the Los Angeles minor league system after joining the team in 2022. He was added to the 40-man roster in late 2024, making his first appearance vs. the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series on March 19, 2025.
The Dodgers turned to Dreyer during the Wild Card Series vs. the Cincinnati Reds in a key situation, as the bases were loaded with one out in the eighth. Dreyer limited the damage, recording two outs to get out of the inning.
At Johnston, Dreyer was a standout, pitching a complete game during the Class 4A state championship where he struck out 13 batters. He won 23 games over his prep career, striking out 195 in just over 149 innings pitched, including a 10-0 record as a senior with 102 strikeouts and a 0.34 earned run average.