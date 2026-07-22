Iowa High School State Baseball: Son Of Ex-MLB Star Throws No-Hitter

Behind a no-hitter from George Blake, Indianola punched a ticket to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament semifinals in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, besting Southeast Polk, 8-1.

Blake, the son of former Major League Baseball star Casey Blake , struck out five and walked two, as the Rams got on the board against him in the seventh. He also scored twice and drove in a run at the plate.

Zach Benge and Asher Brueck each had two hits for Indianola, with Brody Merema driving in a pair.

For Southeast Polk, Reid Thompson scored the lone run, as Alex Williams picked up five strikeouts on the mound.

Pleasant Valley Knocks Off Former Champion Johnston

In Class 4A quarterfinals that took place Tuesday night, Pleasant Valley eliminated multi-time state champion Johnston, 6-4. Gavin Barber was 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, as Finnley Martinolich and Dawson Bales each had two hits.

Lincoln Dalton pitched five-plus, striking out nine for the Spartans.

Max Mincks drove in two to lead Johnston, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk.

Top seed Sioux City East survived a scare, besting Iowa City Liberty, 6-5. The Lightning scored two in the seventh to cut the deficit.

Cal Jepsen had two hits, scored twice and drove in another run, as Kal Chamberlain and Bohdy Colling combined to strike out 12 batters.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament

Wednesday’s Games

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Indianola 8, Southeast Polk 1

Waukee vs. West Des Moines Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. North Polk, 4:30 p.m.

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Semifinals

North Linn vs. Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

South Winneshiek vs. Mason City Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.