Skip to main content
High School

Iowa High School State Baseball: Son Of Ex-MLB Star Throws No-Hitter

George Blake, Indianola dominate to advance at state baseball.
Dana Becker|
Indianola’s George Blake (1) fields a ball in center field during a regional final baseball game against Iowa City High July 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indianola’s George Blake (1) fields a ball in center field during a regional final baseball game against Iowa City High July 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Behind a no-hitter from George Blake, Indianola punched a ticket to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament semifinals in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, besting Southeast Polk, 8-1.

Blake, the son of former Major League Baseball star Casey Blake, struck out five and walked two, as the Rams got on the board against him in the seventh. He also scored twice and drove in a run at the plate.

Zach Benge and Asher Brueck each had two hits for Indianola, with Brody Merema driving in a pair.

For Southeast Polk, Reid Thompson scored the lone run, as Alex Williams picked up five strikeouts on the mound.

Pleasant Valley Knocks Off Former Champion Johnston

In Class 4A quarterfinals that took place Tuesday night, Pleasant Valley eliminated multi-time state champion Johnston, 6-4. Gavin Barber was 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, as Finnley Martinolich and Dawson Bales each had two hits.

Lincoln Dalton pitched five-plus, striking out nine for the Spartans.

Max Mincks drove in two to lead Johnston, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk.

Top seed Sioux City East survived a scare, besting Iowa City Liberty, 6-5. The Lightning scored two in the seventh to cut the deficit.

Cal Jepsen had two hits, scored twice and drove in another run, as Kal Chamberlain and Bohdy Colling combined to strike out 12 batters.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament

Wednesday’s Games

Class 4A Quarterfinals

  • Indianola 8, Southeast Polk 1
  • Waukee vs. West Des Moines Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

  • Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. North Polk, 4:30 p.m.
  • MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Semifinals

  • North Linn vs. Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
  • South Winneshiek vs. Mason City Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Share on XFollow danabecker
Home/Iowa