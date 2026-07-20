Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - July 20, 2026

The final athletic week of the 2025-26 school year here in Iowa is upon us, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament takes place in Carroll and Cedar Rapids.

Champions will be crowned in four classifications in the single-elimination tournament. Eight teams have qualified in each bracket, with several being ranked in the latest state power rankings.

Sioux City East enters Class 4A as the odds-on favorite and the No. 1 overall team - a position they have held throughout the regular season and postseason. Pleasantville, the defending Class 2A champion, is right behind them in second overall.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - July 20, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 40-2

Previous rank: No. 1

The Black Raiders are scoring over 11 runs per game and allowing just 2.2 in a day and age where hitting is at the forefront of it all. Sioux City East features multiple high-level players, including Western Kentucky commit Cal Jepsen. They got by Lewis Central, 3-1, to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament for a second straight year.

2. Pleasantville

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Teams are still just scoring 1.2 runs per game against the Trojans, as the likes of Caylor Jones, Brody Adreon, Easton Cox, Luke Vestal and Brayden Kennedy all have at least 40 strikeouts. Kennedy leads with 75, going 9-1 with an earned run average under one.

3. Indianola

Record: 32-4

Previous rank: No. 3

Led by George Blake and Bo Blake, the Indians are hot on the heels of Sioux City East for the Class 4A title. The coaching staff includes former Major League Baseball star Casey Blake, and they enter state having won seven in a row, including the last three without allowing a run.

4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 34-6

Previous rank: No. 4

Nobody in Class 3A has been able to hang with the Golden Eagles outside of West Delaware, as they won their three postseason games by a combined score of 27-4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic also tested itself vs. several Class 4A teams, including state qualifiers.

5. Johnston

Record: 25-11

Previous rank: No. 5

There might not be a hotter team than the Dragons right now, winners of three straight and nine of 10 overall. Johnston is a perennial state contender and championship program looking to get back to the promised land after edging Dowling Catholic to qualify in Class 4A, 2-1.

6. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 7

Six straight wins to enter the Class 1A state tournament for the Crusaders, including a narrow 3-1 victory in the substate final to qualify. Coon Rapids-Bayard is a perfect 21-0 vs. fellow 1A teams, and 12-3 vs. teams with a record of .500 or better.

7. Waukee

Record: 28-10

Previous rank: No. 8

These Warriors are battle-tested, having gone through a tough schedule to finish with 28 wins. They own 19 victories over teams with a .500 record or better, and have gone 10-2 down the stretch.

8. Roland-Story

Record: 37-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Norsemen own a perfect 21-0 record vs. other Class 2A teams and have gone 20-3 vs. teams with a winning record to this point. They are averaging over 10 runs per game.

9. Pleasant Valley

Record: 29-10

Previous rank: No. 14

The Spartans punched their ticket to the Class 4A state tournament with a thrilling 1-0 decision over Bettendorf. They also won their first substate contest, 1-0, over Davenport West, and have won five in a row and seven of eight.

10. Cascade

Record: 27-1

Previous rank: No. 13

Not since a 4-3 setback to Bellevue Marquette Catholic back on May 27 have the Cougars lost, reeling off 26 in a row. They clipped Denver to advance to the Class 2A state tournament, 3-2, the closest game they have played since June 23.

11. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 23-15

Previous rank: No. 16

12. Waukee Northwest

Record: 25-13

Previous rank: No. 6

13. West Lyon

Record: 23-1

Previous rank: No. 15

14. North Polk

Record: 27-7

Previous rank: No. 22

15. Saint Ansgar

Record: 24-4

Previous rank: No. 9

16. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 32-7

Previous rank: No. 10

17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: No. 12

18. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 25-8

Previous rank: No. 19

19. Solon

Record: 24-10

Previous rank: No. 20

20. Fort Dodge

Record: 32-9

Previous rank: No. 21

21. Marion

Record: 25-10

Previous rank: No. 17

22. Waverly-Shell Rock

Record: 25-7

Previous rank: No. 23

23. Saydel

Record: 23-11

Previous rank: No. 24

24. Lewis Central

Record: 32-6

Previous rank: No. 25

25. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 30-4

Previous rank: No. 18

Dropped out: None.