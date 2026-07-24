Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament: Championship Games All Set

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament will conclude on Friday with the crowning of four champions, as the final semifinals took place Thursday in Cedar Rapids and Carroll.

In Class 4A, Pleasant Valley knocked off Sioux City East in a thriller, 5-4 in 10 innings, and Indianola dominated West Des Moines Valley, 8-1. Those two will square off on Friday night in Cedar Rapids alongside the Class 3A championship match between Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Davenport Assumption.

Over in Carroll, Pleasantville, the Class 2A defending state champion, survived vs. Cascade, 8-5, with Durant knocking off Unity Christian, 9-4, to give them a finals opponent.

Pleasantville and Durant will meet after Mason City Newman Catholic and Moravia battle for the Class 1A title.

Pleasant Valley Guns Down Tying Run In 10th

An incredible finish highlighted an incredible battle between Pleasant Valley and top seed Sioux City East in Class 4A, as the Spartans gunned down the game-tying run in the 10th at home plate to secure a 5-4 victory.

Final in 4️⃣🅰️ #iahsbb Semifinal: Pleasant Valley 5, Sioux City, East 4 (10 innings). A gritty, back-and-forth battle goes the Spartans' way as they withstand multiple responses from the Black Raiders to advance to their second #iahsbb state title game‼️

⚾️ https://t.co/DehCOvQH8X pic.twitter.com/ZHdXREDmYG — IHSAA (@IHSAA) July 24, 2026

Pleasant Valley’s Jackson O’Meila went deep, as Will Frederiksen drove in two on two hits. Gavin Barber also had two hits for the Spartans, who struck out 13 batters.

Patrick O’Brien had eight of those strikeouts over seven innings.

For Sioux City East, Callan Koch had four hits and an RBI, as he also struck out six on the mound.

Pitching Leads Indianola To Finals

One night after George Blake pitched a no-hitter for Indianola , Bryant Ritchie improved to 7-0 with a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out seven as the Indians topped West Des Moines Valley, 8-1.

George Blake had two hits and scored twice, with Zach Benge going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Daxton Heimbaugh also had two RBI.

For Valley, Ryan Stedman had a hit and drove in a run.

Defending Class 2A Champion Pleasantville Back In Title Round

Logan Rolf, JJ Phillips, Brayden Kennedy, Brody Adreon and Luke Vestal each drove in a run to lead Pleasantville back to the Class 2A title game with an 8-5 victory over Cascade.

Noah Rist and William Mescher each had two hits and scored a run, as six others each had two hits. Multi-sport star Braylon Bingham came on and got the final two outs, with one by strikeout, after Cascade scored three.

Cason Rausch had three hits and Chance Green two for Cascade.

Colby Gast went 3-for-5 with five RBI to carry Durant past Unity Christian, 9-4. Owen Collier went the distance, allowing just four hits with five strikeouts. Boston Weimerskirch had three hits and scored twice, as Reid Hollenback had two hits.

For Unity Christian, Austin Weringa drove in a run and scored another.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament

Championship Games

Friday, July 24

Class 1A

Mason City Newman Catholic vs. Moravia, noon

Class 2A

Pleasantville vs. Durant, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Davenport Assumption, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Indianola vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.