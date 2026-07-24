Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament: Championship Games All Set
The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament will conclude on Friday with the crowning of four champions, as the final semifinals took place Thursday in Cedar Rapids and Carroll.
In Class 4A, Pleasant Valley knocked off Sioux City East in a thriller, 5-4 in 10 innings, and Indianola dominated West Des Moines Valley, 8-1. Those two will square off on Friday night in Cedar Rapids alongside the Class 3A championship match between Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Davenport Assumption.
Over in Carroll, Pleasantville, the Class 2A defending state champion, survived vs. Cascade, 8-5, with Durant knocking off Unity Christian, 9-4, to give them a finals opponent.
Pleasantville and Durant will meet after Mason City Newman Catholic and Moravia battle for the Class 1A title.
Pleasant Valley Guns Down Tying Run In 10th
An incredible finish highlighted an incredible battle between Pleasant Valley and top seed Sioux City East in Class 4A, as the Spartans gunned down the game-tying run in the 10th at home plate to secure a 5-4 victory.
Pleasant Valley’s Jackson O’Meila went deep, as Will Frederiksen drove in two on two hits. Gavin Barber also had two hits for the Spartans, who struck out 13 batters.
Patrick O’Brien had eight of those strikeouts over seven innings.
For Sioux City East, Callan Koch had four hits and an RBI, as he also struck out six on the mound.
Pitching Leads Indianola To Finals
One night after George Blake pitched a no-hitter for Indianola, Bryant Ritchie improved to 7-0 with a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out seven as the Indians topped West Des Moines Valley, 8-1.
George Blake had two hits and scored twice, with Zach Benge going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Daxton Heimbaugh also had two RBI.
For Valley, Ryan Stedman had a hit and drove in a run.
Defending Class 2A Champion Pleasantville Back In Title Round
Logan Rolf, JJ Phillips, Brayden Kennedy, Brody Adreon and Luke Vestal each drove in a run to lead Pleasantville back to the Class 2A title game with an 8-5 victory over Cascade.
Noah Rist and William Mescher each had two hits and scored a run, as six others each had two hits. Multi-sport star Braylon Bingham came on and got the final two outs, with one by strikeout, after Cascade scored three.
Cason Rausch had three hits and Chance Green two for Cascade.
Colby Gast went 3-for-5 with five RBI to carry Durant past Unity Christian, 9-4. Owen Collier went the distance, allowing just four hits with five strikeouts. Boston Weimerskirch had three hits and scored twice, as Reid Hollenback had two hits.
For Unity Christian, Austin Weringa drove in a run and scored another.
Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament
Championship Games
Friday, July 24
Class 1A
- Mason City Newman Catholic vs. Moravia, noon
Class 2A
- Pleasantville vs. Durant, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Davenport Assumption, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
- Indianola vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker