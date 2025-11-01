Iowa High School State Cross Country Champions Crowned

𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝟒𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🏆



Waukee Northwest brings home their first State Cross Country Championship! Congratulations to the Wolves!



2025 State Cross Country Meet presented by @IowaFarmBureau



Final results brought to you by Fleet Feet. #IGHSAU… pic.twitter.com/LpIgUo3Urb