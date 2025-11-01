Iowa High School State Cross Country Champions Crowned
The Iowa high school state cross country season officially came to a close Saturday from Fort Dodge, Iowa and Lakeside Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Class 4A and 1A runners hit the trail a day after the 2A and 3A qualifiers did the same.
Jaden Merrick of Cedar Falls put down the second-fastest time ever at the Iowa high school state cross country championships, winning the 4A title in 14:54.6. The only time faster came on Friday from Western Dubuque sensation Quentin Nauman.
Merrick had twice previously finished as the state runner-up.
Preston Johnson of Marshalltown was the runner-up, finishing less than two seconds behind Merrick, as Keegan Decker of Iowa City Liberty was third. Kuma Gutema from Sioux City North placed fourth and Jack Crossland of Johnston was fifth.
While Merrick is a senior, Johnson, Decker and Crossland are just juniors while Gutema is a sophomore.
Despite Merrick’s gold-medal performance, Cedar Falls came up two points short in the team race, as Indianola captured first iwth 102 points. Ankeny Centennial, ranked 12th entering, finished third overall.
Piper Messerly Scores Second Straight State Title
Dallas Center-Grimes junior Piper Messerly dominated the 4A girls race, as the junior captured her second state title in as many seasons. Messerly posted a time of 17:41, just about seven seconds ahead of runner-up Sundet Laney from Waukee Northwest.
While denied the individual title, Waukee Northwest did earn team gold, placing three runners inside of the Top 15. Pleasant Valley was second and Johnston third. It is the first team state cross country championship for the Wolves.
Behind Messerly and Laney was Tenley Heidgerken from Dallas Center-Grimes, as Joley Sullivan of Davenport Central and Maddie Millage of Pleasant Valley completed the Top 5.
Lili Denton Defends 1A Cross Country Crown
Council Bluffs St. Albert senior Lili Denton raced to another state cross country championship, earning the 1A title in a time of 17:56.
Denton defended her crown from a season ago, besting the field by nearly seven seconds.
Pekin’s Chloe Glosser was the runner-up as Lauren Krogmann from Starmont finished third.
In the team race, South Winneshiek held off Sumner-Fredericksburg, as Hudson was third, Earlham fourth and Madrid fifth.
Riverside Oakland Runs to 1A Boys Team Crown
With all five counting runners placing inside the Top 20 among qualified teams, Riverside Oakland posted 54 points and won the 1A boys team title. Lake Mills was second and Ankeny Christian finished third.
Dawson Henderson, Owen Fenner, Eli Hudnall and Brody Henderson were all Top 15 overall finishers for the Bulldogs, led by Dawson Henderson in fifth.
Sophomore Huge Conway went 15:50 to claim the individual title for South Winneshiek, as Hayden Thompson of Lake Mills was second and teammate Knute Rogne finished third.
Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships
Boys Team Standings
Class 4A
- Indianola
- Cedar Falls
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Iowa City High
- Dubuque Senior
- Dowling Catholic
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Bettendorf
- Waukee Northwest
- Norwalk
- Iowa City Liberty
- Pleasant Valley
Class 1A
- Riverside Oakland
- Lake Mills
- Ankeny Christian
- Earlham
- Springville
- Columbus
- Louisa-Muscatine
- East Sac County
- South Winneshiek
- Lynnville-Sully
- Sioux Central
- Van Buren County
- Beckman Catholic
- Pekin
- North Butler
- Nodaway Valley
Girls Team Standings
Class 4A
- Waukee Northwest
- Pleasant Valley
- Johnston
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City High
- Waukee
- Dubuque Senior
- Dowling Catholic
- Ames
- Valley
- Linn-Mar
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Norwalk
Class 1A
- South Winneshiek
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Hudson
- Earlham
- Madrid
- Martensdales-St. Marys
- Van Buren County
- English Valleys
- Collins-Maxwell
- Sioux Central
- Tri-Center
- Newell-Fonda
- Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Wapsie Valley
- Lynnville-Sully
- Alta-Aurelia