The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament kicks into action Monday, July 20 from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

For the first-time ever, the event will feature a double-elimination format in all five classes, culminating with two championship games on Thursday, July 23 and three on Friday, July 24.

Between the start and finish, games will be contested on five different diamonds around the complex, with some of the very best players in the state taking part.

High School On SI Iowa has narrowed down that list of great talent to one player from each of the 40 qualifying teams.

Iowa High School Softball State Tournament: Players To Know

Class 5A

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore

One of the top players in the country, Schlader owns a 25-0 record with one save, striking out 265 batters over 152-plus innings. She has allowed a total of 15 runs all year, holding opponents to a .095 batting average. At the plate, Schlader is batting .494 with 17 home runs, 10 doubles, 24 runs scored, 27 RBI and 28 walks.

Maggie Bowman, Pleasant Valley, Junior

Bowman has driven in 44 runs with 46 hits, including nine homers and 11 doubles. She is batting .438 with an on-base percentage of .504 and a slugging of 0.800.

Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior

At the plate, Knutson is hitting .444 with 17 home runs and 13 doubles. She has driven in 38 batters and scored 39 times with 26 walks and six steals. Knutson also doubles as the ace of the staff for Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sporting an 18-2 record with three saves, 214 strikeouts and a 0.77 earned run average. Opponents are batting just .155 off her in 132-plus innings pitched.

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior

As a team, the Mustangs have blasted 66 home runs this year, with Abens accounting for 21 of them. The junior is hitting .570 with 59 RBI and 46 runs scored. She has a .546 slugging percentage and 1.340 on-base percentage, stealing nine bases and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Grace Nagel, Dowling Catholic, Senior

Nagel is 11-4 with 75 strikeouts and a 3.35 earned run average inside the circle this season. She also helps her own cause at the plate, hitting .406 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior

The future Minnesota Golden Gopher has added to her resume this summer, hitting 18 home runs and 11 doubles. Kennedy has driven in 63 and scored 53 times, recording a .472 average on the season with 10 steals.

Kari Rose, West Des Moines Valley, Senior

Rose has 68 hits and 45 runs scored this season, hitting 15 doubles and two triples. She has driven in 24 and swiped 17 bases.

Karter Price, Southeast Polk, Junior

The Rams will lean heavily on Price, as she owns 13 wins inside the circle and 103 strikeouts while batting .377 with 13 doubles, three homers, 43 total hits and 38 RBI.

Class 4A

Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, Senior

Hagedorn is another exceptional two-way talent, hitting .459 with 31 runs, 31 RBI, 13 homers, seven doubles and two triples on the season. As a pitcher, she has 17 victories and 143 strikeouts with a 0.90 earned run average in almost 133 innings.

Kylee Hill, Burlington, Junior

One of the top throwers in track and field in the state, Hill has carried her successful spring over into the summer, going 14-3 with 150 strikeouts in 109 innings. She has a 1.54 earned run average and is batting .420 with six homers, 10 doubles and 33 RBI.

Makenna Olson, Winterset, Junior

Olson has put together a strong season, hitting over .400 with five homers and 13 doubles. She has scored 40 runs and driven in 22 more.

Lauren Vaske, Western Dubuque, Senior

Vaske owns a 17-3 record inside the circle, striking out 155 while carrying a 1.24 earned run average. She has walked just 29 batters in almost 136 innings pitched.

Alexandra Mohlke, North Polk, Junior

Hitting .445 with 36 runs scored and 36 RBI, Mohlke is a dangerous batter. She has five homers and 11 doubles, and has swiped 11 bases.

Chloe Roling, Carlisle, Sophomore

Good luck getting Roling out, as the speedster is hitting .551 with 65 total hits on the season. She has scored 49 times, driven in 18 and stolen 60 bases.

Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, Junior

Doster is at the top of one of the top offenses in the state, hitting .602 with 13 home runs, 74 RBI, 20 doubles and two triples. She patrols the defense and pitching staff as a catcher.

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

The leader in home runs with 23, Schulte is hitting .509 with 74 RBI, 60 runs scored, 15 doubles and even 16 stolen bases on the season.

Class 3A

Sullivan Hall, West Liberty, Junior

This has been Hall’s year to lead the team, stepping into that role with her .552 batting average and 13 extra-base hits. She has scored 47 runs and stolen 28 bases.

Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, Junior

Sanchez knows nothing but state titles, as the three-time defending Raiders seek a fourth. She leads the offense, hitting .562 with 50 RBI, 46 runs scored, 22 doubles, eight homers and six steals.

Libby Winters, PCM, Sophomore

Winters made headlines last year with her ESPN-worthy catch in center to rob a home run. She has followed that up by hitting .588 with 46 RBI, 27 runs scored, 18 doubles and five home runs, adding 94 strikeouts and a 0.00 earned run average over 43 innings pitched.

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior

Gookin is one of the top throwers in the state, striking out 247 in 153-plus innings. She has a 0.91 earned run average and is hitting .440 with 61 RBI, 50 runs scored, 16 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and nine steals.

Ava Hartman, West Delaware, Junior

A bit of a do-it-all player, Hartman has seven home runs and 17 pitching wins this year. She has recorded 77 strikeouts and driven in 32, adding 10 doubles to her resume.

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior

Roth set the state’s career home run record with 18 this season, batting .472 with 60 RBI and 60 runs scored. She has 12 pitching wins and 111 strikeouts with a 2.45 earned run average.

Mady Schnell, Van Meter, Sophomore

The Bulldogs bumped up from Class 2A to Class 3A and have not skipped a beat, as Schnell leads the defending state champs with a .526 average. She has 24 extra-base hits, 61 runs scored, 29 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

Grace Pence, Albia, Senior

Pence, a Northern Iowa commit, has an incredible 345 strikeouts in 166 innings with an earned run average of 0.17. That comes out to exactly four earned runs allowed.

Class 2A

Maclain Hickenbottom, Cardinal, Junior

Hickenbottom owns 11 wins and 179 strikeouts in just 117-plus innings pitched while hitting .383 with seven doubles and 12 RBI on the year.

Harper Rosado, Grand View Christian, Freshman

Rosado is going to be a problem for opponents for years to come, as she is hitting .490 with 10 homers, 11 doubles and 45 RBI this season.

Addison Dunkel, Hinton, Sophomore

With 16 combined doubles and home runs, Dunkel provides a power punch to the lineup for Hinton. She has scored 45 times and driven in another 19, stealing 11 bases while hitting .441.

Lily Nibaur, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Junior

Nibaur is batting .484 with 37 runs scored, 16 RBI, six doubles, a triple and 22 steals while winning 19 games and striking out 161 batters with a 1.88 earned run average in 164 innings.

Cora Tesch, Ridge View, Sophomore

Tesch is a problem when she gets on base with 31 steals, as she is batting .386. The sophomore has 23 RBI and 36 runs scored for the Raptors with five doubles and four triples.

Bailey Karklio, Durant, Senior

Karklio is making the most of her final high school season, hitting .386 with 37 RBI, 11 home runs and 12 doubles for Durant.

Gracyn Stone, Logan-Magnolia, Junior

One of the tougher outs in Class 2A, Stone is hitting .473 with 42 runs, 35 RBI, seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 steals.

Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior

In addition to hitting .481 with 36 runs scored and eight doubles, Buhr is the leading pitcher for the Warriors with 10 wins and 58 strikeouts, owning an earned run average under two.

Class 1A

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior

Eglseder owns an eye-popping 297 strikeouts in just under 188 innings this summer, winning 23 games with an earned run average of 1.43. At the plate, she is hitting .459 with 52 RBI, three homers and 12 doubles.

Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK/Audubon, Junior

Petersen is as fast as they come, stealing 44 bases while batting .560. She has scored 56 runs with 23 RBI, eight doubles, three triples and five home runs.

Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren, Senior

Another .600 hitter, Clendenen is batting .603 with 50 runs scored, 43 RBI, 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 stolen bases.

McKenna Baker, West Monona, Junior

Good luck throwing Baker out, as the speedster has swiped 77 bases and is hitting .514 with 59 runs scored, 22 RBI, eight doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs.

Kamri Groen, North Butler, Junior

Groen has recorded 228 strikeouts and a 0.93 earned run average, winning 23 games this year. At the plate, she is hitting .333 with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 38 RBI.

Sydney Lovrien, Clarksville, Senior

Lovrien led the Indians to the state title a year ago and is back, owning 20 victories inside the circle with a 1.83 earned run average. She has struck out 141 batters in 138 innings. She is also hitting .322 with a pair of homers and 25 RBI.

Mia Matgen, Remsen St. Mary’s, Junior

Matgen has 20 extra-base hits, batting .462 with 33 runs scored and 33 RBI. She has stolen 17 bases for the Hawks.

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, Senior

Shirbroun ranks among the state leaders with a .639 batting average, belting 11 home runs with 19 doubles and seven triples. She has driven in 49, scored 55 times and swiped 32 bases.