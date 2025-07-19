High School

Iowa high school state softball tournament predictions

Crowning champions in all five classes at state

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's Aunya Van Zetten will try to lead her team to a state title at the Iowa high school state softball tournament.
Waukee Northwest's Aunya Van Zetten will try to lead her team to a state title at the Iowa high school state softball tournament. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

By the time the final out is made, five champions will have been crowned at the Iowa high school state softball tournament.

All the action begins on Monday, July 21 with the first-pitch early in the morning, as the final game takes place Friday, July 25 to conclude it all.

In between, games will be played featuring some of the best players in the state.

Here is High School on SI’s game-by-game predictions for the Iowa high school state softball tournament:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

  • Waukee Northwest over Dowling Catholic
  • West Des Moines Valley over Ankeny Centennial
  • Linn-Mar over Pleasant Valley
  • Southeast Polk over Cedar Falls

Semifinals

  • Waukee Northwest over West Des Moines Valley
  • Southeast Polk over Linn-Mar

Championship

  • Waukee Northwest over Southeast Polk

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

  • Cedar Rapids Xavier over Pella
  • Dallas Center-Grimes over ADM
  • Norwalk over North Scott
  • Western Dubuque over North Polk

Semifinals

  • Dallas Center-Grimes over Cedar Rapids Xavier
  • Western Dubuque over Norwalk

Championship

  • Dallas Center-Grimes over Western Dubuque

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

  • Dubuque Wahlert over Center Point-Urbana
  • West Liberty over PCM
  • Williamsburg over Washington
  • Estherville-Lincoln Central over Albia

Semifinals

  • Dubuque Wahlert over West Liberty
  • Williamsburg over Estherville-Lincoln Central

Championship

  • Williamsburg over Dubuque Wahlert

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

  • Van Meter over East Marshall
  • Durant over West Fork
  • West Monona over Louisa-Muscatine
  • West Lyon over Cascade

Semifinals

  • Van Meter over Durant
  • West Lyon over West Monona

Championship

  • West Lyon over Van Meter

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

  • Wayne over Highland
  • Riverside over Newell-Fonda
  • Clarksville over Mason City Newman
  • St. Edmond over Wapsie Valley

Semifinals

  • Wayne over Riverside
  • St. Edmond over Clarksville

Championship

  • St. Edmond over Wayne

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

