Iowa high school state softball tournament predictions
Crowning champions in all five classes at state
By the time the final out is made, five champions will have been crowned at the Iowa high school state softball tournament.
All the action begins on Monday, July 21 with the first-pitch early in the morning, as the final game takes place Friday, July 25 to conclude it all.
In between, games will be played featuring some of the best players in the state.
Here is High School on SI’s game-by-game predictions for the Iowa high school state softball tournament:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
- Waukee Northwest over Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley over Ankeny Centennial
- Linn-Mar over Pleasant Valley
- Southeast Polk over Cedar Falls
Semifinals
- Waukee Northwest over West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk over Linn-Mar
Championship
- Waukee Northwest over Southeast Polk
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Cedar Rapids Xavier over Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes over ADM
- Norwalk over North Scott
- Western Dubuque over North Polk
Semifinals
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Western Dubuque over Norwalk
Championship
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Western Dubuque
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Dubuque Wahlert over Center Point-Urbana
- West Liberty over PCM
- Williamsburg over Washington
- Estherville-Lincoln Central over Albia
Semifinals
- Dubuque Wahlert over West Liberty
- Williamsburg over Estherville-Lincoln Central
Championship
- Williamsburg over Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Van Meter over East Marshall
- Durant over West Fork
- West Monona over Louisa-Muscatine
- West Lyon over Cascade
Semifinals
- Van Meter over Durant
- West Lyon over West Monona
Championship
- West Lyon over Van Meter
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- Wayne over Highland
- Riverside over Newell-Fonda
- Clarksville over Mason City Newman
- St. Edmond over Wapsie Valley
Semifinals
- Wayne over Riverside
- St. Edmond over Clarksville
Championship
- St. Edmond over Wayne
