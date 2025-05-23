Iowa high school state track and field results: Records fall during afternoon session
Perfect conditions led to several records falling during the afternoon session of the Iowa high school state track and field championships from Des Moines and Drake Stadium on Thursday.
After Classes 2A and 3A hit the blue oval for the morning session, it was 1A and 4A who took to action.
Lili Denton kicked things off by setting a new mark in the 1A 3,000, breaking a 12-year-old record in the process. The Council Bluffs St. Albert standout went 9:42.04, setting the new mark by over 14 seconds, which places her in the Top 10 all-time.
Denton, a junior, now ranks 13th in the United States this year in the distance event.
Ottumwa’s Delilah Subsin broke the 4A discus record, which was set back in 2008, with a throw of 158-8. Pleasant Valley’s 4x800 of Ani Wedemeyer, Aerielle Johnson, Kaylee Mowen and Grace Boleyn went 9:00.75 for the second fastest time ever in Iowa, defending their event title in the process.
Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Piper Messerly won the 4A 3,000 in a battle over freshman Charlee Gall of Cedar Falls. Messerly clocked a time of 9:52.08, which places her fourth in Iowa and 33rd in the nation.
North Iowa’s Gavin Grunhovd and Owen Marett of Des Moines Roosevelt captured gold in the boys events of the 3,200 for 1A and 4A.
Alta-Aurelia and Earlham battled in the second of three timed heat finals in the 4x800, as Alta-Aurelia won in 9:43.53 to 9:43.94 by Earlham. Those times stood up through the final heat.
Riverside Oakland (1A) and Ankeny (4A) were crowned champions in the boys 4x800 relay.
Winners of the 400 included Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield, Kloe Nissen from Cedar Falls, Kolby Hodnefield of South Hamilton and Jashua Anglo of Johnston.
St. Edmond and future University of Iowa softball player Mariah Myers took home gold in the 1A shot put while other field event winners included Giovanni Garcia of West Hancock (1A long jump), Bernard Grant of Iowa City High (4A high jump), Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley (1A shot put), Nolan Dempsey from Davenport West (4A discus), Ella Whitney of Wayne (1A long jump) and Reagan Hanfelt from Ankeny (4A high jump).